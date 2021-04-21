Trademark of a believer

How do you know that a person is a person? There are specific characteristics about a person that make them unique. These are the things that help us recognize a person.
For example, you notice that a person is tall or short, male or female, hair or no hair.
“By this all will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another.” (John 13:35)
These things make a person different from an animal or a house.
How you know a person is a person. It is a lot like what today’s Bible verse is talking about.
Certain things make a Believer a Believer. One of those things is love. As Believers, we should be loving each other, not tearing each other down.
Love is a characteristic that should define us.
“And above all things have fervent love for one another, for “love will cover a multitude of sins.” (1 Peter 4:8)
Love shows up in many different areas of our lives. How do we treat others? What do we do about the neighbor down the street that needs help bringing in their groceries?
These things are all examples of showing love to others. Love should be a trademark for a Believer.
“Let all that you do be done with love.” (1 Corinthians 16:14)
Examine your life today. Are you letting God’s love shine through you? Are you open and ready for opportunities to love others?
If you are not, just make any necessary adjustments in your life and let God’s love flow through you to those around you.
“Heavenly Father, I ask that Your Love will live through me today. Only Your Love can change a person or a nation. You have given Your very best for us to live in that love. I will be Your Love extended to others as I read, and I am obedient to what Your Word says. Thank You for Great Love. In Jesus, name, Amen.”
