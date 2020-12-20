Traditions you can get your hands on

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ Home Edition
The more that I contemplate, the more realization comes forth that a mere five days away from Christmas, it seems like just the other day, we were celebrating the holiday of 2019.
I stop and consider that to be able to share with you today, is a wonderful blessing given the year that has just transpired. I send you all the blessings of 2020, a truly new year in the meaning of hope through sharing.
Speaking of working together, and as the mission of this weekly visit, is the encouragement of calling into our daily routines the creative application of our personal gifts. I’d love to share a few of our family’s more ‘hands on’ holiday traditions that have stood the test of times gone by.
My wife creates a brand-new multi-layered Christmas Challenge, a combination of mental, physical and social skills, in other words, our children had to work together to complete the tasks as presented.
It was a double labor of love; she would literally spend weeks creating the Christmas morning adventure. Even Virus2020 could not prevent her creativity to reign supreme, and the children are working feverishly as this is being typed to you, to complete this year’s version. There have already been some creative responses sent in to ‘game central.’
What makes it even more fun to watch unfold is that none of them have lost one bit of their competitive “brotherly love” fire, and as we have four sons, and three are married, I can only imagine the means that are called on to be the first to the finish lines.
One of the areas that I will miss this year will be the handing out of the gifts, a tradition handed down more than 70 years.
My grandfather would have each of the family members sit in their “regular gift receiving locations” in the living room and he would then proceed to have either my sister or myself come to the tree to pick up a present to take to one of them. Only one gift at a time was his way of encouraging long term enjoyment.
Easy, now ... there is more joy in waiting.
What he loved to do more than anything, especially for his grandchildren, was to have us stay seated, he would then slowly walk to the tree, pick up a package and over what seemed like an eternity, would feign not being able to read the gift tag to the point where he would take off his glasses, or ask another member of the family to read the tag for him, anything to prolong the agony. It was so frustrating, yet magical, it made the year long wait between Christmas mornings that much sweeter, a fact that we realized only when we were parents.
Yes, my children were blessed with the same act of distribution, and they too showed signs of fatigue when the morning was over – now they must one day, hopefully, pass on to their children’s children this bridge to the past.
I guess it would not be the season if there was not at least one favorite movie to share and as I have been closing out the column of late with “... the song remembers when,” it is all together appropriate to offer “White Christmas,” the Bing Crosby film that features music and lyrics by Irving Berlin.
The title of the movie is taken from one of the most popular songs in history of the same name. For those of you who are not familiar with its plot, it is perfect for a 2020 viewing as it concerns the labor of two (temperately out of work) Broadway performers who stage their complete show to assist a down on his luck innkeeper in Vermont who had recently served as their commanding officer in World War II.
Co-starring Rosemary Clooney, Vera Allen and Danny Kaye, viewing over a fire and some hot chocolate on Christmas Eve before attending our church's candlelight service, for nearly 19 years, will never leave our collective memories.
Next week: A wonderful find “Can I sleep at Grandma’s tonight?” is the perfect way to reflect back on the weekend.
“See” you next week, in your local paper, and online.
Happy holidays, and a very blessed and Merry Christmas to you all.
The songs of the holidays remember when.
(This is the @ Home Edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith)
