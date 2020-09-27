Transform your prayer life

Jesus warned against meaningless repetition when you are talking to God. Just two verses later, He left a pattern to help us pray.
“And when you pray, do not use vain repetitions as the heathen do. For they think that they will be heard for their many words.” (Matthew 6:7)
When using these Bible verses, which are known as the Lord’s Prayer, we are often guilty of the very thing that Jesus warned us against in the Bible: Instead of taking the time and thoughtfully praying each line, we run through the words without giving them the attention they deserve as if we are supposed to be saying the same thing over and over again. But if we take time to read Jesus’ words carefully, we will find the pattern that can transform our prayer life.
“In this manner, therefore, pray: Our Father in heaven, Hallowed be Your name.” (Matthew 6:9)
God the Father needs to be the focus of all our prayers. We should never forget what a privilege it is to bend our knees on earth and be able to reach God in heaven.
“Your kingdom come. Your will be done On earth as it is in heaven.” (Matthew 6:10)
Our prayers should reflect our desire to align ourselves with God’s goals and purposes, not to try to get Him to follow our plans.
“Give us this day our daily bread.” (Matthew 6:11)
We are dependent upon the Lord for our very lives, and He wants us to come to Him with all our requests no matter the size.
“And forgive us our debts, As we forgive our debtors.” (Matthew 6:12)
God answers our prayers when the lines of communication are not interrupted. When we repent and forgive others, we maintain fellowship with God. But if we hold grudges, that fellowship is broken.
“And do not lead us into temptation, But deliver us from the evil one. For Yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen.” (Matthew 6:13)
The enemy is too strong for us, but Jesus has already won the victory over him and if you notice Jesus ended the prayer where He began, with praise to the Father for His kingdom, power, and glory.
The next time you say this prayer, concentrate on each verse. Then, following this pattern will result in a more dynamic and effective prayer life because it will be God-centered.
“Heavenly Father, You truly are my Heavenly Father. I am so thankful for the example of prayer. I pray Your will be done in my life. I am so thankful You give me my daily bread. I will forgive my debtors and I know You will deliver me from the evil one. Truly, Yours is the Kingdom and the Power and the Glory forever. This prayer is You living in my life and I praise and thank You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
