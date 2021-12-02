By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
Last week we reviewed the trap that exists in many family trusts that use the A-B trust concept. This is not an unusual occurrence and, in fact, is present in most family trusts created for local families in the '80s and '90s by trust specialists.
To review, in a nutshell the A-B concept was developed in order to maximize use of the federal exemption for estate tax.
At that time the exemption could have been only $625,000; today it is $11.8 million per spouse.
The trap is that when the first spouse dies an exempt irrevocable trust (often called the "Family Trust") is created and because the exemption is so large today it often holds 100 percent of the decedent’s trust estate, leaving only half or less for the separate trust that can be totally controlled by the surviving spouse, (the “Marital” trust).
The Family Trust that is created is irrevocable and it was designed so that the surviving spouse would have only limited control over the trust and usually the survivor could only use the income for their own health and support.
However, it includes no flexibility to allow the survivor to control distributions or gifts or for other uses that are not anticipated in the original trust.
The Family Trust is fixed and the survivor is locked into accepting such terms. This situation occurs because tax laws have changed since the original trust was signed and along with those changes have often come changes in the family situation with children, grandchildren, spouses, etc.
Problems often occur when the survivor wants to give gifts of land or money to family members but the terms of the trust do not give them that authority.
What can be done to resolve the situation? If both spouses are still living, amend the trust – NOW. In almost every case the trusts are revocable while both spouses are still living.
The terms can be revised to limit the amount placed into the exempt trust so that more is placed in the Marital trust where the survivor has complete control. Or because the exemption level is so high at $11.8 million per person it may be wise to simply modify the trust to eliminate the A-B provisions.
If both spouses act to modify the trust while both are alive the trust can be amended and restated to provide more flexibility to the surviving spouse or to keep it changeable and revocable after the death of one of the spouses.
Again, the best solution is to act while both spouses are still living to modify the terms while you can do so. If you have this type of trust from 20-30 years ago you should check to insure that you do not succumb to this trust trap.
