Last week we reviewed the trap that exists in many family trusts that use the A-B trust concept. This is not an unusual occurrence and, in fact, is present in most family trusts created for local families in the '80s and '90s by trust specialists.
To review, in a nutshell the concept was developed in order to maximize use of the federal exemption for estate tax. At that time the exemption was only $625,000; today it is $11.4 million.
The trap is that when the first spouse dies an exempt irrevocable trust (often called the "Family Trust") is created and because the exemption is so large today it often holds 100 percent of the trust estate, leaving nothing for the separate trust that is controlled by the surviving spouse, (the “Marital” trust).
The Family Trust that is created is irrevocable and it was designed so that the surviving spouse would have only limited control over the trust and often be permitted only to use income for their own health and support.
However, the terms for distributions or for gifts or uses not anticipated in the original trust are fixed and the survivor is locked into accepting such terms.
This situation occurs because tax laws have changed since the original trust was signed and along with those changes have often come changes in the family situation with children, grandchildren, spouses, etc.
Problems often occur when the survivor wants to give gifts of land or money to family members but the terms of the trust do not give them that authority. What can be done to resolve the situation?
If both spouses are still living, amend the trust – NOW.
In almost every case the trusts are revocable while both spouses are still living. The terms can be revised to limit the amount placed into the exempt trust so that more is placed in the Marital trust where the survivor has complete control.
After one spouse has died, the exempt "Family Trust" is normally irrevocable and cannot be changed so the response must be to carefully review the trust and provide for the withdrawal of all possible assets permitted under the terms of the trust.
Once withdrawn the survivor will at least have full control over these assets.
Again, the best solution is to act before the death of both spouses to modify the terms while you can do so.
