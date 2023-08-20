From the archives: While cleaning house the other day, I came across a special issue of Rolling Stone magazine, for December 2020, with the cover story titled, “Taylor Swift & Paul McCartney: On songwriting secrets, making albums at home, and what they’ve learned during the pandemic” and I realized that I had come across their names over social media - and just recently.
Today: Yes, it is an age deal, not a follower of the concert scene, but these two are hard to miss.
I had done a story on this magazine piece back in 2020, so without delving into its content again, the cover alone reminded me that what they must have ‘learned’ – or seem to have missed - was live performance, for which they both excel - and are ramping up yet again.
The recent social media postings show Ms. Swift announcing a major tour in Canada, and Sir Paul will be down under, performing at venues along the eastern coast of Australia.
The power of live performance is taken to new levels with both entertainers, at opposite ends of the career trajectory – and the fact that they can draw such massive crowds; the stories surrounding fans of Ms. Swift traveling great distances with huge expenses incurred, are becoming those of legend.
It looks like Mr. McCartney is counting on fans in Australia only to fill the venues, but he is Sir Paul, “after all,” and so all bets on that latter speculation are probably not sound ones.
That means: “If he sings it, they will come” – and from the western territories, New Zealand, and Tasmania.
Overseas air travel is so much easier, (hopefully as you will read), during these post-Covid days.
There is also the very real possibility that he will not return, and due simply because of his age. Yet, and even with that advancing reality, he does not appear to slow down. One minute he is in London, the next in the states, and so on, and on, and on he goes . . . way to go Paul.
When all is “sung and done”: It is, after all, about connecting with audiences, and as these two massive talents continue to show, even with decades separating them; the rules of engagement never change. Lights up.
On the home front: Getting ready to travel ourselves, and out of the country, (‘stay turned’ here for a column series on that adventure) and during our planning, I have been reminded of the vagaries of long-distance commitments.
I cannot imagine the logistics involved in moving both music tours around the world, while, and concurrently, keeping tickets in a price range that is affordable, especially for a generation that wrestles with under (and/ or) un-employment. Extended kudos: When we saw Sir Paul in Dallas in 2014, tickets were high, but not unreasonable.
Memories of Mr. Bennett: Since his passing in late July, I have been surprised at the lack of reflections on the legacy of Tony Bennett over social media streaming sites. How quickly we seem to forget, and we must not.
Speaking of memories: Wishing that I did not live so far afield as my alma mater, Drury University, in Springfield, Missouri, is celebrating its 150th birthday with special events over the next several months.
To honor that milestone: At 1:30 p.m. on Monday, September 25th, they will ring a bell that signifies the start of the first classes at DU in 1873.
“Grand Be Thy Destiny” Drury: 1873-2023: From a proud member of your 98th graduating class, The Class of 71’.
Next week: Broadway remembered, and saluting a “Fantastick” talent.
Pause for a moment: Remembering and praying for those who are suffering after the fires on Maui.
“A ship in harbor is safe - but that is not what ships are made for.” [John A. Shedd]
Yours, tAs.
