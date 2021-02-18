Due to pending weather conditions, Rural Electric Cooperative is postponing a planned tree giveaway for members.
REC’s annual tree giveaway for members, initially set for Feb. 13, is being moved to Saturday, Feb. 20 beginning at 8 a.m.
Employees of REC will be in Lindsay, Elmore City, Maysville and Rush Springs to give members trees during the Cooperative’s Operation Tree Planting/Replacement Program. Each member will each receive up to 10 trees.
Employees of the Cooperative will be across from Walmart in Lindsay, in between M&M Oil Supply and Venture Pipe on Highway 19; in front of the office of Kyle Jones Community Insurance Agency in Rush Springs, located at 303 W. Blakely Street; the parking lot of Worth Every Bite in Maysville, located at 314 6th Street and the parking area of Speedy G’s in Elmore City, located at 22964 Highway 29.
The types of trees available are Loblolly Pines and Sawtooth Oaks.
Loblolly Pines are one of the most common pine trees. This North American native has dark green needles with narrow, red-brown pinecones about three to six inches long. These trees grow to be about 60 to 90 feet tall and have a spread of 25 to 35 feet wide once they reach maturity.
Sawtooth Oak is one of the fastest growing trees in its youth. It is an attractive shade tree with dark lustrous summer foliage and clear yellow to golden brown fall leaves. These trees grow to be 40 to 60 feet tall and have a spread of 40 to 60 feet wide.
Officials with the cooperative request that members to not plant trees any closer than 30 feet of any REC electric power lines. This will allow the trees to mature without requiring trimming or removal in the future.
Members should call 405-756-3104, ext. 238 for additional information.
