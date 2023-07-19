Proof that he was a member of a Native American tribe is what recently ended a Garvin County case for a defendant accused of harassing a Maysville woman earlier this year.
A couple of charges, including stalking, have been dismissed against Clinton Lee Miller, 38.
Miller had been accused of harassing a child welfare official in neighboring McClain County who had been part of a case involving Miller and his children.
The formal charges were dismissed after Miller provided proof of his tribal membership with the Choctaw Nation.
The action is due to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2020 commonly just called the McGirt ruling.
The ruling states that much of eastern Oklahoma, including all of Garvin County, is still Native American reservation lands.
What it means is tribes or federal officials have jurisdiction to prosecute criminal cases not the state of Oklahoma when the defendant or victim is Native American and the alleged crime happened on Native lands.
In Miller’s case he was accused of making threatening and harassing phone calls over a period of a few weeks earlier this year.
Court records at the time indicated there were at least 43 messages in all accusing the woman of kidnapping Miller’s children, killing his dog, having his grandfather killed when he was in jail and tracking his phone.
Messages to the woman’s phone, possibly through texts and calls, indicated she was going to be sorry, that she is corrupt, that he is coming for her, calling her vulgar names and demanded she call him before their next court hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.