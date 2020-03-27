An election emergency declaration issued by the Oklahoma Election Board secretary on March 18 will impact elections scheduled for April 7 in Garvin County.
The election emergency allowed all entities, including those with statutory school board member elections, to reschedule their April 7 elections to another date allowed by law.
The declaration was issued in response to the current COVID-19 health crisis, which has resulted in a variety of federal, state and local restrictions.
Garvin County Election Board Secretary Doylene Cunningham said the following elections have been postponed and rescheduled for June 30:
• City of Lindsay, city council (vote for 3).
• Elmore City-Pernell School for Office No. 5 board of education.
• Wayne, for Office No. 5 board of education.
The following April 7 election has been rescinded:
• Stratford school bond proposition.
Absentee ballots issued for the April 7 election are no longer valid and should be destroyed.
Voters who were issued an absentee ballot for the April 7 election will be issued a new ballot for the June 30 election, if they are currently signed up to receive absentee ballots for all elections in which they are eligible to vote for the 2020 election year.
Voters who applied for an absentee ballot for the April 7 election only, will need to submit a new absentee ballot request for the June 30 election in order to vote in the rescheduled elections.
Absentee ballots can be requested online using the OK Voter Portal at https://www.ok.gov/elections/OVP.html. Applications can also be downloaded at https://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Absentee_Voting/index.html.
