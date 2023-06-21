True path leads to everlasting joy

In a world filled with shifting values and double standards, it can be disheartening to see the moral decay and confusion surrounding us today.
“Your righteousness is an everlasting righteousness, And Your law is truth. Trouble and anguish have overtaken me, Yet Your commandments are my delights. The righteousness of Your testimonies is everlasting; Give me understanding, and I shall live.” Psalm 119:142-144
We encounter trials and tribulations that threaten to shake our faith and discourage us as a nation.
Yet, in the middle of it all, we can turn to the unchanging Word of God.
Reminding us that the righteousness of God lasts forever and His testimonies are timeless. We can find joy and strength in the commandments of the Lord.
We do not allow these difficulties to define our perspective or dictate our response. Instead, we consciously decide to find joy in the Word of God.
When everything around us seems uncertain, when trouble comes knocking at our door, we can find stability and comfort in the unchanging truth of the Word of God.
The Bible is a reliable guide, offering wisdom and direction for every circumstance we face in life.
While the world may shift its standards and opinions, the righteousness of God remains steadfast, unwavering, and eternally relevant.
Seeking understanding from God, recognizing that He alone can grant us the discernment and insight needed to navigate the challenges of life.
As we immerse ourselves in the Word of God, seeking understanding and living by His commandments, we will discover true life.
It is not mere existence but a life filled with purpose, meaning, and joy.
In a world where people chase after fleeting pleasures and temporary satisfaction, the Word of God offers us a path to true and abundant life.
“Heavenly Father, I have learned by Your Word In a world where people chase after fleeting pleasures and temporary satisfaction, the Word of You, God, offers me a path to true and abundant life. I have walked in this abundant life with peace, knowing You have it all under control. You are my shield, and You are there to care for me. Thank You, Father. In Jesus name, Amen.”
