Trust God to be your source

God made everything we see and everything we cannot see. Everything in the universe and beyond.
God is the source of every good thing, and we can depend on God.
“If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask Him” (Matthew 7:11)
As we depend on God to be our source for everything, remember that every good thing is a gift from God.
We did not earn anything. It is all a gift of God’s grace. If God did not want to give it, we would not have it.
Why? Because we cannot earn the things God gives us. There is nothing we need that God cannot provide. We do not know what we will need tomorrow or the rest of our lives.
Whatever it is, God has the power to supply it.
“And my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:19)
God has unlimited resources, and He wants to give us everything we need. It makes God happy to meet our every need.
God is waiting on us.
If we have needs in our lives that are not being met, it may be that God is waiting on us to ask.
The problem is not that God does not want to meet our needs; the problem could be that we have not asked Him.
“You lust and do not have. You murder and covet and cannot obtain. You fight and war. Yet you do not have because you do not ask.” (James 4:2)
What or who have we been counting on to meet our needs? If it is anything other than God, turn that around today.
Where are you looking to have your needs met?
“Heavenly Father, I know Your Word says I do not have because I do not ask or I may ask amiss. I want to walk totally submissive to Your Word, so I will read, study, and learn what Your heart of love is for me. When I know Your love and Your giving ways, I will take this as my life. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
