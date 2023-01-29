Trust in God's plan

Sometimes we feel like we are carrying the world's weight on our shoulders. When life starts to feel like it is kicking us around, we are sometimes overwhelmed with our responsibilities and cannot catch our breath.
“If I say, “My foot slips,” Your mercy, O LORD, will hold me up. In the multitude of my anxieties within me, Your comforts delight my soul.” Psalm 94:18-19
It is important to reflect on everything we are stressed about and give it all to God.
Let Him know what we are worried about and struggling with, and ask Him for help.
There will be times in our lives when we will struggle. We all have difficult moments to get through, and we do not know why we must go through difficult times.
Sometimes life is not easy to get through, and we must work hard for our success and the things we want.
Difficult times teach us to rely on God and help us grow.
We have to remind ourselves that God has a plan for our lives, and He will not let us fail and will help get us through everything that we can not do alone.
God knows the desires of our hearts and hears us, and wants to help us. Remember, we may not know what our lives will look like, but God does.
We must trust that God will help us and take care of us no matter what we go through.
That is usually easier said than done.
It is in our nature to want things to go our way, and God's plan for our lives may be completely different from our plans, and it can be hard to trust Him when we want things to go our way.
When we are stressed and overwhelmed, we must not try to fix our problems alone. Give it to God; no matter what it is, God will help us through.
All you have to do is trust that God will take care of you, especially in the hard times.
Give all your problems to God, who will help you through them all.
Remember, God is bigger than your problems, knows what is best for you, and has a plan for you.
“Heavenly Father, I am learning to trust You more each day. As life presents its challenges each day, I must draw closer to You than the day before. As I read Your Word, and meditate on Your promises day and night, I will see the world as You do and learn to trust. As we have heard Trust and Obey as there is no other way, I will grow in the grace and knowledge of You. Thank You for always being there for me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
