Trust only in God

If the future feels uncertain and worry keeps taking up too much room in our hearts and minds, remember this: God is already in all of our tomorrows.
God knows our way, and God has a plan. We can be assured it is always the best one for us.
“To the pure all things are pure, but to those who are defiled and unbelieving nothing is pure; but even their mind and conscience are defiled. They profess to know God, but in works they deny Him, being abominable, disobedient, and disqualified for every good work.” (Titus 1:15-16)
Sadly, we think about how we can be made right with God and how we can be seen as good in God’s eyes.
But instead of trusting in God alone, we start trusting in other things to make us feel that we are doing good.
God never asks us to figure it all out on our own. God asks us to trust Him, to recognize God’s leadership in our lives.
When it comes to being made right with God, our future is in Jesus.
“Delight yourself also in the LORD, And He shall give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the LORD, Trust also in Him, And He shall bring it to pass.” (Psalm 37:4-5)
There is power in trusting God. It clears the way for our security to be based solely on God, not on our circumstances, or other people, not on ourselves or our own ways of thinking.
God is faithful to lead us, and only God sees the big picture. He brings clarity and light through foggy times. God knows what is around the other side of the corner where we can not fully see.
God’s timing is perfect, even when we start to feel like we have been forgotten.
No matter how we feel or what our current situation may be, we can be confident that God’s Presence will go before us.
Are you trusting in God with your life?
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful Your presence goes before me. You are always there to help me as You see the big picture and You are in my tomorrows. You always have the best for me, so I rest in Your loving care. I trust only in You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
