In today’s Psalm you can see David reflecting over the years of his life. Despite the injustice that he experienced and witnessed, David knew that God is always faithful. David turns his attention to the people and addresses them directly and is one of the most direct statements of God’s justice.
“Rest in the Lord, and wait patiently for Him; Do not fret because of him who prospers in his way, Because of the man who brings wicked schemes to pass.” (Psalm 37:7)
David told the people not to be disturbed over the injustice they saw because divine justice will still be given. David encouraged the righteous to trust in the Lord always and not to become angry, because ultimately, everyone will have to answer to God for their actions.
David says not to fret.
The word fret means “to worry.” To fret is a very bad emotion; it turns your focus from God to yourself.
When you lay awake at night tossing and turning in your bed because of a person that wronged you that you see, you worry. You lay there thinking of all the things you can do or should have done to make it right! All the while, you are letting it eat you up from the inside.
David’s word to you is Stop!
David reminds us that these people's actions that wronged you are nothing. They are just a flash; they will vanish like the grass. That is why David calls us to trust in the Lord and to commit our ways to God, rest in the Lord, and wait for Him patiently.
David is calling you to rely on God who has promised to punish the ungodly and to reward the righteous. David wants you to remember that God’s Word will never fail.
Sometimes when we remember this truth, it is the hardest thing for us to do, but we must remember…“The battle is not ours, but God’s.”
This is what we put our hope in; this hope is the Gospel!
Ask God to lead you through His Holy Spirit and bring to mind the truth of the gospel and to create and reveal opportunities to proclaim the good news of the Gospel today.
How will you share the Good News of the Bible today?
“Heavenly Father, I do not want to ever take for granted the Good News of the Gospel, as it is my life. I will rest in You, and wait patiently for You; I will not fret because of him who prospers in his way, nor will I fret because of the man who brings wicked schemes to pass. I know there are so many ways for the enemy to try to take my peace, but I will come against the enemy with Your words. I trust Your words, not the enemy’s words. I will share this Good News with others as Your Holy Spirit leads me. Thank You for that peace that only You can give. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
