Trusting in God

David had gone through some difficult things in his life when he wrote Psalm 23. We have an idea that his life was falling apart around him.
The only reason David made it through those difficult times was by focusing on Who God is and what God had already done in His life.
“He restores my soul; He leads me in the paths of righteousness For His name’s sake.” (Psalm 23:3)
David did not focus on the negative things that he was facing; instead, he focused on God.
David looked to his Shepherd to keep him safe, provide for him, and keep him headed in the right direction.
David could not always figure out what was happening in his life. Instead of focusing on how miserable his life seemed at that moment, David relied on Who God was to get him through tough times.
Remembering how much God has helped us in the past can make it easier for us to trust God with our future.
David remembered all the things that God did for him throughout his life. Even though life was difficult, sometimes, David always looked for ways that God had provided for him and protected him in the past.
Remembering how God was there for us in the past can make it easier to trust Him with our future, too.
Trusting is not easy. It takes practice. As we learn Who God is and practice looking for what God has done, our trust in God will grow, and we will be able to follow our Shepherd through any situation.
How can focusing on Who God is (what God says about Himself in the Bible) help you today?
“Heavenly Father, You are my Shepherd, I shall not want. I seek You, You restore my soul and lead me in the paths of righteousness. You have been the Good Shepherd that cares for me. Your rod and staff comfort me. I seek You and Your ways. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
