Trusting in God's protection

God is watching over us every moment of every day. Everything in life is God-filtered, even the hard things caused by our sin or others’ sin; God can still use it for His good.
“The Lord shall preserve you from all evil; He shall preserve your soul. The Lord shall preserve your going out and your coming in From this time forth, and even forevermore.” (Psalm 121:7-8)
That means God’s power protects us. Through our faith, God is protecting us by His power.
When we find ourselves in a situation where we feel hopeless, helpless, or powerless, we need to remember that we are not hopeless, helpless, or powerless when we have God in our lives.
Have you ever seen a sign in front of a house that says, “Protected by a security system?” Maybe we need a sign to remind us, too, “Protected by God.”
All we have to do is, in faith, trust God is there with His protection.
Have you trusted Jesus for your salvation?
We can only get God’s protection by trusting in God through His Son, Jesus. We do not have to earn God’s protection or His love.
“For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast.” (Ephesians 2:8-9)
If you have not trusted in Jesus and committed to following Him or you need to recommit your life to Him, why wait any longer?
If you are ready to make a decision to believe in Jesus and follow Him, you need to pray this prayer:
“Dear Heavenly Father, I receive Jesus into my life as my Lord and Saviour. I want to use my life to serve You instead of serving myself. I commit my life to You and ask You to save me and accept me into Your family. In Jesus' Name. Amen.”
If you just prayed, please contact us or and let us know about it.
“Heavenly Father, I am thankful I have You in my life, and I am not hopeless, helpless, or powerless, nor is anyone in Your family. We are blessed as there is no greater protection than You. We, even now, are forever in the kingdom of You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
