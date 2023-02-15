Trusting in the Lord

People who accomplish great things in life must face negative people who try to discourage them.
When Moses led the Children of Israel across the desert, the people complained that they would die and wanted to return to Egypt.
“The fear of man brings a snare, But whoever trusts in the LORD shall be safe.” Proverbs 29:25
Anyone who has tried to do anything great has always come face-to-face with negative people. The thing is, negative people are not necessarily bad people. They may want what is best for you. But they are not God.
Some of us have been stopped by the opinions of others, and we do not even realize it.
In a sense, some of us have become addicted to the approval of others.
“The LORD of hosts, Him you shall hallow; Let Him be your fear, And let Him be your dread.” Isaiah 8:13
We are now programmed for the opinion of others, from the media to social media. We share a thought or opinion, and we go back later and see how many likes and shares we receive.
When we give more weight to the opinions of others than we do to the opinion of God, we stay on the sidelines when God wants us in the game.
You will stay confined to a prison of self-made fear.
The opinions of others can sidetrack you from the purpose of God for your life. Do not let that happen.
Break free from fear and go after the vision of God for your life. He is your biggest fan, and He wants you to succeed, and He is working in your life every day so that you will succeed.
The next time negative people tell you something that discourages you. Remember, the only opinion that matters is God!!
What is one dream or idea that God has given you that you can take hold of in a fresh new way this week?
“Heavenly Father, I will not allow the opinions of others to sidetrack me from the purpose of You for my life. I will break free from fear and go after Your vision for my life. What an opportunity to have a life of joy, peace, and contentment as I allow You to be first in my life in purpose, thought, and action. Thank You for leading me from this day forward. In Jesus name, Amen.”
