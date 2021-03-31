Tunes coming back to opry stage

The monthly tunes of the Pauls Valley Opry, shut down for about a year now because of the virus pandemic, is set to make its return soon.
The show is now scheduled to resume normal operations on May 1 at the PV High School auditorium.
Hopes are the show can continue its pre-pandemic routine of playing at 6:30 p.m. each first Saturday of the month at the school's auditorium.
Woodie and Becky Hill said they were excited about the opportunity to make music on stage of the opry once again.
At the same time, they know the success of the Pauls Valley Opry will ultimately depend on the community.
“If people are ready and willing to venture out once again and support the Opry with their attendance, we will be fine.”
According to Governor Stitt’s press conference, along with his executive order on March 12, the removal of mask and social distancing restrictions in the state makes it possible for events such as this to begin again. As Governor Stitt stated in his news conference, “Mask and social distancing is a personal choice.”
“Social distancing and masks have been such a hot-button item to everyone,” the Hills said.
“We just want everyone to be safe and feel welcome. Please wear a mask and/or social distance if that makes you feel safe and comfortable. On the same hand, if you feel more comfortable without a mask and/or social distancing, feel free to do so.
“We only ask that you respect the rights and feelings of fellow Pauls Valley Opry patrons.”
In addition to a host of sponsors and an all-star lineup, the Pauls Valley Opry is pleased to introduce you to the newest member of the band, Marty McDonald.
Marty began playing guitar at the age of 13 and by age 16 was playing in local bands and backing local artists.
Marty currently serves as lead guitarist in the Country Pride Band at Mary’s Music Barn and is excited to join the Pauls Valley Opry.
