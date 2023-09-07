The call is out for art lovers as a Pauls Valley gallery will soon host a gathering meant to give them a chance to check out some art and meet their creators.
The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place in downtown PV is planning an event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, Sept. 15.
Artists include Jim Weaver, Joe Milazzo, Kathy Nelson, Irmgard Geul, Tania Landers, Tamara Sigler, Lauri Ketchum and Brad Price.
All their new artwork will be available for preview on Sept. 8. All of it can be checked online at the Vault’s website.
The musical guest planned is Gaye LeBlanc, who is the principal harpist with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic.
•••
The Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce is planning to soon host a Lunch & Learn session on social media.
Carley Corwin, Vice President of operations for Muse Growth Strategies in Norman, is the guest speaker for the event scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the chamber office, 112 East Paul.
Social media can be a valuable tool for small business as this gathering is meant to offer more on how to make the most of each online platform.
The event is free for chamber members and $10 for non-members. Participants can bring their own lunch.
Space is limited so those interested can register at the chamber office.
•••
An event is being organized in Pauls Valley to provide folks with a kind of introduction to CASA, while also tapping into the creative side.
Pauls Valley Arts Council is set to present an art-related gathering in October that also offers more on Court Appointed Special Advocates.
CASA is a national association supporting abused or neglected children with volunteers who work in the court system to advocate for children in foster care.
As for the event, it’s called “A Night With Tim Kinney,” which is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Pauls Valley Arts and Cultural Center, located at Paul and Walnut streets.
Kinney will provide step-by-step instructions on how to create your own painting and “leave with a masterpiece of your own creation.”
Canvas is included, along with soda and wine.
Tickets for the event are $40 as proceeds go to benefit South Central CASA as it continues to advocate for children in Garvin County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.