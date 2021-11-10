Turkey time comes with Antioch event

Instead of its regular First Tuesday luncheon the Antioch Community Association and the Antioch ABC-OHCE will together host a traditional Thanksgiving family dinner at the Antioch School building.
The event is set to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
All friends, neighbors, relatives and families of Antioch are invited to come bring their favorite side dishes, salads and desserts. Turkey, ham and dressing will be furnished.
Anyone needing more information call 405-444-0398.
•••
The First Baptist Church of Elmore City will hosting its 22nd annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
This time around it's dine in only with no take-outs as the dinner is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Family Life Center.
The church is located one block west of the four-way stop sign in Elmore City.
For more information, call the church at 580-788-4110.
•••
A number of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are planned over the next few weeks at various Garvin County spots.
• Friday, Nov. 12 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refining Company, U.S Highway 77 south. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630.
• Thursday, Nov. 18 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – United Methodist Church in Lindsay, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
• Tuesday, Nov. 23 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First Baptist Church gym in Elmore City, 107 S. Texas. Call Keely Howard at 580-788-4110.
• Saturday, Nov. 27 (10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 W. Grant. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Monday, Nov. 29 (10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County, 100 Valley. Call Sarah Boyd at 405-866-5100.
• Wednesday, Dec. 1 (8:45 to 11:30 a.m.) – Garvin County Sheriff's Office, bloodmobile at Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library, 210 N. Willow in PV. Call Angela White at 405-238-7591.
• Wednesday, Dec. 1 (1 to 3:45 p.m.) – Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in PV. Call Shari Kendall at 405-238-5188.
•••
A reception for the artists of the "Majestic" exhibit is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at the The Vault gallery on East Paul.
The reception is to give the public the opportunity to meet exhibit artists Martha Burger, Jake Faucett and Nick Staples.
The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. To schedule appointments or enroll in workshops, call 405-343-6610.
•••
Pauls Valley's public library now accepts passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.
U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports by appointment only.
Forms available at the library or visit the official website travel.state.gov for information on documentation required fees, fillable and printable forms and a wealth of other passport and international travel information.”
Call 405-238-5188 to reserve a time.
