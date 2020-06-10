Turning sorrow into joy

We have seen how we can only have real joy when we look for it in God when we stand for Jesus with boldness, being unmoved by this world and its turmoil. There is real joy in rejoicing in the Lord.
“Therefore you now have sorrow; but I will see you again and your heart will rejoice, and your joy no one will take from you.” (John 16:22)
Today’s devotion holds some of the best news we could hear today. How can we experience real joy in the middle of sadness?
“fulfill my joy by being like-minded, having the same love, being of one accord, of one mind.” (Philippians 2:2)
Paul helps us see that being like-minded, having the same love, being of one accord, of one mind with other Believers, will help us experience joy. We can experience joy by not being selfish but by serving others and treating others better than ourselves.
We can live the joy-filled life by worshiping God with the way we live, letting our tongues confess to others that Jesus is Lord. There is real joy in giving away our faith to others.
We can experience real joy when we do all things without complaining and arguing, and when we hold to the truths of God’s Word and give ourselves entirely to God for His honor and glory.
Paul was a great example of joy in the Lord in the middle of adversity. We can learn that there is real joy in caring for others, and we can guard our joy by being careful not to be lead astray by those who teach something other than God’s Word.
When we keep our eyes off the world around us and where we are headed, we realize that as Believers, we are citizens of heaven and ambassadors for Jesus, and we need to live in a way that points others to Jesus and the saving knowledge of Him. Once we understand this realization, we will experience real joy.
Yes, we must learn how to have joy. But in the middle of the difficulties of life, how do we keep our joy?
We will still face hardships and disappointments, and keeping our joy is not easy, especially when it seems like there is nothing around us that would make us feel joyful at the moment.
“Most assuredly, I say to you that you will weep and lament, but the world will rejoice; and you will be sorrowful, but your sorrow will be turned into joy.” (John 16:20)
Jesus tells His disciples that they would find it challenging to keep their joy, they will be misunderstood and opposed and even killed, But He also says that they will experience real joy that no person and circumstance will ever take away.
“In this the love of God was manifested toward us, that God has sent His only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through Him.” (1 John 4:9)
The death and resurrection of Jesus closed the gap between God and us. We can now be reconciled to God because Jesus was made sin on our behalf. You will find everlasting joy if you trust in Jesus today. If you are His, your joy no one will ever take from you.
Is Jesus your joy today?
“Heavenly Father, my heart will rejoice, and my joy no one will take from me. I will be full of joy by being like-minded, having the same love, being of one accord, of one mind. You have made all this possible through Jesus. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
