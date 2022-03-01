Turnpike opposition

By Rep. Sherrie Conley
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz recently presented a $5 billion, 15-year-long plan to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Board of Directors to continue work on state turnpikes.
The plan is called ACCESS Oklahoma, which stands for Advancing and Connecting Communities and Economies Safely Statewide.
Expansion would be paid with bonds, while revenues from tolls, investments and concession leases would pay all operating and maintenance costs for the turnpikes and pay off the bonds.
Portions of the proposed project would come through our House District 20 including work on the spur near Newcastle and, on the east, the building of a connector route from Interstates 40 to 35 that would run near Slaughterville.
An additional route is planned between Norman and Moore from where State Highway 37 connects to Interstate 44 running east to where it would connect with the proposed turnpike route northeast of Franklin.
The governor and transportation secretary call these reliever routes designed to ease traffic congestion and improve travel times around the busy Oklahoma City metro area.
They also said they plan to add more access points for communities along the system, which could give rural residents quicker access to Oklahoma City and the services and opportunities available in the larger metropolitan area.
A map of the project and additional information is online at https://www.accessoklahoma.com/.
While the governor and the transportation secretary say this will ease travel times and lead to more economic development opportunities across the state, several people in our area have reached out saying they are opposed to the project.
One Norman resident said the turnpike would take out her home or would be in her back yard.
Another Norman resident said the area proposed for the turnpike is in a portion of Norman that has had restricted development to protect the city's water supply – Lake Thunderbird.
A Cleveland County resident said she is deeply opposed to the plan. In addition to the loss of homes or property, other concerns are noise, pollution, run-off and the potential destruction of wildlife habitat and forested acres.
The governor in his State of the State address this year mentioned the Kickapoo Turnpike, which opened east of Oklahoma City a year ago.
He said it’s created an economic explosion for the city of Harrah resulting in 2,200 new homes under construction and the opening of the city's first hotel. The city's population is estimated to almost double in three or four years.
The question, of course, is do residents in our area want that kind of growth. The Kickapoo Turnpike drew opposition as well. Many residents were upset over losing property, disruptive construction, and the changes to their way of life.
I'm in favor of improving safety for drivers and easing traffic congestion and travel times as well as connecting residents and businesses to services in other areas.
I do, however, understand why people choose not to live in metropolitan areas. We value our rural way of life for many reasons, and we don't always want to be so connected to the larger city.
Progress is good, but is a subjective concept.
There are many families and businesses in House District 20 who will be impacted by this expansion. If I can answer any questions or be a resource to you, please let me know. I will help ensure your concerns are heard and questions are answered.
(Sherrie Conley serves House District 20 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes parts of Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.