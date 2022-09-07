Twenty-year reunion - extended family style

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
Content – Create – Connect
Est: January 2006
This has been a hectic period of late, and during this week’s visit, I will be sharing a couple of broader areas, one of joy and the other, an example of the challenging times that remain in the aftermath of Covid.
The unsettling news first: I learned just a few days ago that the team that guides the annual STORY Conference, conducted since 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee, has decided that this year’s edition, (the first time it will meet in person since 2019), will be its last.
The visionary leader behind this important assembling of creative minds from around the world, made the statement via live streaming a few days ago.
Here is what soon will be lost – to history. From its website:
“STORY is a global community of creators, leaders and change-makers working in a variety of industries to shift narratives and shape the future by telling stories that matter. . . Whether you’re innovating within an organization or on your own, come regroup, redefine your process for shaping the future, gain the tools to be an intentional story maker, and learn to spark, lead and navigate change.”
This year’s STORY conference theme: “Don’t you know who you are?”: In the classic film, “Hook,” there is a moment when Wendy asks Peter this question, and it’s an important question for us all. Bewildered, Peter cannot come to grips with who he once was…the green-clad, sword swinging, rooster crowing Peter Pan who could fly and believed in fairies. In his scariest moment, he doubts it, resists it even, denying that he could ever possibly have been a part of such epic adventures.”
Finally: “On the heels, and in the midst, of a global pandemic, immeasurable loss, confusion and chaos, it’s a question worth asking. What if you remembered? Remembered why you started in the first place. Remembered who you were meant to be. Remembered the ways that you could create and imagine when you weren’t bogged down with crushing negativity and impossibility. Remembered the power you contain as a storyteller.”
I had the privilege of attending three successive years, 2017-2019, and the 2020 virtual conference, and I never left feeling that I had not received a major return on my creative investment.
Upon reflection: when one is able to interact with like-minded creatives from all walks of expression, it is hard to imagine what will take its place.
I hope that a new chapter in the ‘story of this STORY’ will emerge sooner than later.
While revisiting with old friends: For those of you who raised children/grandchildren from 2001-2011, I invite you to watch the delightful streaming offering, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.
I am still not certain as to what was more enjoyable, being reunited with the remarkable young people who rose to the ‘performance’ occasion over the course of eight films, or the seasoned actors who embraced them, and then, together, created a series that will never fade into cinema history.
The reason is that it was, and will remain – always and forever – about family. That connection will always translate across the screen, generation after generation. I must admit, I still have a favorite character, and it was fun to be reminded that those feelings had never changed.
It was like reliving the parenting years all over again, and that too, remains magical.
Creativity at the max: Waiting patiently for the launch of the Artemis 1 mission that will travel to the Moon. This as a key step in its colonization that eventually will serve as a steppingstone for missions to Mars. The September 3rd date was cancelled less than three hours before launch due to a hydrogen leak.
Stay tuned to the NASA website for the latest.
Leonard Bernstein: “The key to the mystery of a great artist is that for reasons unknown, he will give away the energies and his life just to make sure that one note follows another…and leaves us with a feeling that something is right in the world.”
Celebrating the creative application of personal gifts, in our towns.
For ETP: 1931-1965-2022: JP’s creative partner as well, one note at a time
For EFA: My Grandfather: 1949-1974: who guided his local paper to prominence in rural Illinois
TAS
Where A r [ts] Thou? is published each Wednesday in the newsstand edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded 1904.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.