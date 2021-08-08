Two communities - celebrated!

By Tim Smith
The @ home edition
Two stories overlap each other this week, and where that may be a bit of a departure here, when it all plays out, it should be apparent that community activism is alive and well and that is to be celebrated, and remembered.
From the City of Grapevine, Texas, the following came across my cell phone as this was being typed in: “SAVE THE DATE: Parade and Celebration Honoring Hometown Hero, Wally Funk: Saturday, August 7 at Noon:
“About Wally Funk: On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Grapevine, Texas resident Wally Funk made history by being the oldest person to rocket into space, onboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin New Shepard space tourism rocket. She has been a pioneer in aerospace and trailblazer for women in aviation and space flight since 1960.”
It is interesting to note that it was on July 20, 1969 that another space pioneer, Neil Armstrong, became the first human to walk on another celestial body when he stepped foot on the surface of the moon. No coincidence here, and I for one consider it quite special when milestones are linked together.
The second important event also just wound down, today in fact, along the western coastline of Ireland as the playing of the Irish PGA Golf Championship was just concluded.
Over the better part of this past year, I have been following closely the staging of this event contested over the rugged fairways of Carne Golf Links, a “partnership of the pen” if you will, setting in print a journey that began when I happened to catch the April 16, 2020 airing from The Golfers Journal Podcast, a collection of highly engaging and unique golf stories, of Carne Chairman, Gerry Maguire, reading from his writing, titled, “The Pandemic Diary.”
A heartfelt tribute to the men and women of the small rural seaside community who were laboring mightily to not only reach the scheduled August 2021 event’s kick off, while all the while keeping the club operational after suddenly losing their major source of income, the play by overseas customers due to the pandemic.
His journal copy was from just over a month after the CDC announced, (on March 11, 2020), that there was an official pandemic. His chronological oriented summation shows how quickly major impact was realized. I initiated my connection with him on April 18th.
Like many small courses around the world, it is more about the family configurations that embrace it, and doing whatever is possible to keep those that are committed to the site, whether as an employee or the citizens who treasure its presence, engaged to ride out the storm, this one with no apparent end in sight.
It is even more challenging when, and most certainly in this case, the course is situated on some of the most rugged and challenging coastline in Ireland.
My grandparents’ course, where I learned the game, was settled, tranquilly, between two small farming and light industrial communities in the rich farmland of western Illinois, and you had to want to play there when committing to make the trek along its small two-lane country roads.
In fact, they were one lane and you had to drive on the shoulder when a car was coming in the opposite direction. True! That was a commitment.
It was, however, worth it when you arrived, always is.
As a golfer growing up around a rural golf setting, I was particularly moved by the challenges they were facing at Carne, especially to the fact, that my grandparents' course had, for years, fallen under similar hard times, and in its end, was only able to survive after being purchased by an outside organization. Those long – and longer days, had taken their toll. They had taken away its historic identity, and with that, its character. I just could not sit back and do nothing when our neighbors to the east were under those same dark skies.
If I could help bring attention to Carne and courses in similar situations, my grandfather would be proud, for he had taught me the game. He had retired in 1962 as the publisher of the newspaper in his hometown.
Fiona Togher, the general manager @ Carne, has been my invaluable resource on the yearlong journey to yesterday’s celebrations where the newest Irish PGA champion was crowned. When the dust settles, I know that she will provide a summary of the event and I will certainly pass on you.
Noteworthy: From the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, AR, most recent posting: “Crystal Bridges at 10: Crystal Bridges at 10 is a new exhibition with 10 immersive art experiences, assessable and welcoming to all ages. Primarily drawing from the museum’s collection, the exhibition features 130+ artworks, presenting crowd favorites in new ways and showcasing works never before on view at the museum. . . “
Check the museum’s website for all admission information.
Stay the course.
Enjoy seeing you in this “E”dition of the Democrat.
Remember, there is always, [and soon many more] opening nights.
(This is the @ home edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith – Creativity – Squared X2 – Since 5/2020)
