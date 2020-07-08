Two dozen laws take effect

By State Rep. Cynthia Roe
July 1 marked a new fiscal year for Oklahoma’s state budget. The new fiscal year and its budget, overwhelmingly passed by the Legislature, officially took effect on Wednesday last week.
July 1 is a common effective date for bills affecting state finances and for those affecting common education so schools have time to implement the measures ahead of the new school year.
This year, about two dozen new laws were implemented July 1. Several of these were policies that have been several years in the making, and many of which I was proud to support and vote in favor of.
Most of Oklahoma’s state retirees will see a cost-of-living adjustment in their next pension check. This is the first time in 12 years our pension system was healthy enough to allow this, and this was a priority for the House last year as well.
Corrections employees who did not receive a pay raise under legislation last year will see a $2-per-hour increase. This affects around 430 employees working in our state corrections facilities.
Oklahoma’s poll workers will also receive a pay raise too. Our state law requires three workers for each polling station: an inspector, a judge and a clerk. Currently, they are paid between $85 and $95. However, the new law raises pay for $100 for judges and clerks and $110 for inspectors who work on Election Day.
That same law also requires proposed changes to precinct boundaries to be presented in a public meeting and approved by the county election board before taking effect.
Another major piece of legislation the House passed this year was the Virtual Charter School Transparency and Reform Act. The bill will implement new policies for transfer students, as well as address attendance concerns and truancy.
Also starting July 1, the State Board of Education will make it easier for teachers licensed in other states to teach in Oklahoma. The law requires the Board of Education to issue teaching certificates to anybody with a valid out-of-state teaching certificate as long as they pass a background check.
Another education bill creates a new pathway to certification for aspiring special education teachers and provides additional training for existing special education teachers.
Our state has a severe shortage of qualified special education teachers, but the new law combines the two certification tests into one comprehensive test. This will allow for a bigger pool of qualified candidates so our students can learn from someone experienced with teaching their disability level.
The Riley Boatwright Act also went into effect. The bill is named after a Lexington middle school student who died after playing in a football game. The act requires Oklahoma school districts to coordinate with emergency medical services providers to create plans to provide services when necessary.
Many other bills passed last session will take place at the start of November, and some take effect immediately upon the governor’s signature.
My office is still considering potential legislation for the upcoming session. If you have ideas on legislation you’d like to see implemented, please feel free to reach out to me at (405) 557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov.
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Garvin and McClain counties.)
