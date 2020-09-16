Two weeks left for census

There's just a couple of weeks left for 2020 Census as data collection will end on Sept. 30.
With the deadline not that far away the U.S. Census Bureau is encouraging everyone in Oklahoma to respond if they haven't already.
Currently, the state of Oklahoma has a 79.3 percent total response rate, which includes self-response and Nonresponse Followup (NRFU) operations.
A complete and accurate count is vital to the state of Oklahoma. If households are not counted, Oklahoma could miss out on its share of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding and it could also affect Oklahoma’s apportionment in Congress.
More than 2,400 census takers are working in Oklahoma to visit households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census.
In most cases, census workers will make multiple attempts at each housing unit to count residents in that household.
Census takers will be wearing masks and are trained in social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance. If no one is home at the time of the visit, the census taker will leave a notice of visit, which includes information on how the household can self-respond to the census.
Even though census takers are working in the field, it is not too late to self-respond to the 2020 Census and limit the chances of a census taker visiting a person’s home.
People can respond online at www.2020census.gov, by phone at (844) 330-2020 (English), or by mailing back the paper form that was delivered to the household.
In addition to census takers in the field, the Census Bureau is using additional ways to collect responses to the 2020 Census. Census takers have been trained to call some households that have not yet responded and leave a voicemail if no one answers.
The Census Bureau has also sent out a seventh mailing, which includes an additional paper questionnaire to households that receive mail at a physical address.
The Census Bureau’s Mobile Questionnaire Assistance (MQA) program is also visiting locations across the state to encourage and assist people to self-respond to the 2020 Census.
MQA representatives have visited grocery stores, food banks, libraries, unemployment offices, back-to-school drives and houses of worship. The goal is to reach people at locations where they naturally congregate to assist with completing questionnaires and answer questions that the public may have.
