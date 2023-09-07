U-Haul Co. of Oklahoma, Inc., has announced that H&H Farms signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Stratford community.
H&H Farms at 46493 East County Road 1510 will offer services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.
This new location joins the one in Pauls Valley operated at Standridge Tire Center.
The Stratford site will have normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
H&H Farms owner Trace Harrison is proud to team with the do-it-yourself moving and self-storage of U-Haul to better meet the demands of Garvin County.
Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (405) 968-9111 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Stratford-OK-74872/043519/.
