UCO grads step up May 6-7

The University of Central Oklahoma will celebrate the achievements of about 1,350 graduates during the spring 2022 commencement ceremonies coming May 6-7 in Central’s Hamilton Field House.
Garvin County area students set to graduate include:
• Lindsay (Undergraduate) – Cameron Allen Joseph Capps, BS, Kinesiology – Exercise/Fitness Management; and Brianna Clair Selzer, BS, Nursing.
• Pauls Valley (Undergraduate) –Stephen Luke Ledbetter, BAT, Audio Production
• Wayne (Undergraduate) Layla Rae Haskins, BS, Forensic Science; Armando Vega, BBA, Management.
• Wynnewood (Undergraduate) Destin Quest Kechaun Carter, BS, Kinesiology – Exercise/Fitness Management; Silas E. Stephens, BS, Accounting; Ebony Lynn Williams, BS, General Studies.
Commencement ceremonies are scheduled as follows:
• 3 p.m., Friday, May 6: College of Education and Professional Studies bachelor’s degree candidates; except psychology undergraduates.
• 7 p.m., Friday, May 6: Jackson College of Graduate Studies master’s degree candidates and College of Education and Professional Studies psychology undergraduates.
• 10 a.m., Saturday, May 7: College of Business and College of Fine Arts and Design bachelor’s degree candidates.
• 2 p.m., Saturday, May 7: College of Mathematics and Science bachelor’s degree candidates.
• 6 p.m., Saturday, May 7: College of Liberal Arts bachelor’s degree candidates.
The ceremonies may be viewed online at www.uco.edu, with live-streaming beginning approximately 15 minutes before each ceremony.
