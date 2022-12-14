UCO grads take stage this weekend

A handful of Garvin County area students are scheduled to take part in fall 2022 commencement at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
Nearly 1,000 grads are expected to participate in the ceremonies Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17 in Central’s Hamilton Field House.
Garvin County area students include:
• Lindsay (Undergraduate) – Carson Faith Crawford, BS, Nursing.
• Pauls Valley (Undergraduate) – Lexi Courtney-Nichol Dunn, BA, Criminal Justice – General Criminal Justice and BS, Forensic Science; Aylin Nunez, Magna Cum Laude, BS, Kinesiology – Exercise/Fitness Management; and Maci Lynn Riddle, BBA, Marketing.
Commencement ceremonies are scheduled as follows:
• 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16: College of Education and Professional Studies;
• 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16: Jackson College of Graduate Studies;
• 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17: College of Business and College of Mathematics and Science; and
• 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17: College of Liberal Arts and College of Fine Arts and Design.
