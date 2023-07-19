UCO lists out spring honor rolls

The University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond recently announced the students named to the university’s honor rolls.
For the spring 2023 semester, 1,414 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.
In addition, 1,334 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.
Garvin County area students on the honor rolls include:
• Byars (Dean's Honor Roll) Robyn T. Ardery.
• Lindsay (President's Honor Roll) Laney Payton Conner.
• Pauls Valley (President's Honor Roll) Savanna Nicole Bolen and Caleb Henley.
• Pauls Valley (Dean's Honor Roll) Anahi Garcia and Steven Marsellus Waddles.
• Wynnewood (Dean's Honor Roll) Ashlee Lynn Dixon.
To be eligible for the president’s or dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
Founded in 1890, UCO connects its students to 119 undergraduate degrees and 81 graduate majors from its main campus in Edmond and facilities throughout the metro area, along with access to more than 200 student organizations and the internship, employment, entertainment and cultural offerings of the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.
