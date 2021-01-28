UCO students get fall salute

The University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond recently announced the students named to the university’s honor rolls for the fall 2020 semester.
A total of 1,599 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.
There were also 1,800 students named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the President’s or Dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
Garvin County students honored include:
• Pauls Valley (President's Honor Roll) – Savanna Nicole Bolen, Madelyn N. Caldwell and Aylin Nunez.
• Pauls Valley (Dean's Honor Roll) – Haley Mikel Freeland and Michel Adrian Meave Gomez.
• Stratford (President's Honor Roll) – Cassandra Lynn Good.
• Lindsay (President's Honor Roll) – Carson Faith Crawford.
• Lindsay (Dean's Honor Roll) – Cullie R. Belveal, Raeleigh Brum and Jake Lindsey.
Founded in 1890, Central offers 118 undergraduate areas of study and 77 graduate majors from its main campus in Edmond and facilities throughout the metro area.
