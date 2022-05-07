By Rep. Tammy Townley
Earlier this week, a leaked document from the U.S. Supreme Court shows that the highest court in our land is poised the overturn Roe v. Wade.
The right to life of the unborn is one of the greatest policy issues of our day. This imminent decision is what the pro-life movement has been waiting for!
When the Supreme Court decision is officially released, Oklahoma is prepared to immediately protect the rights of the unborn.
House Republicans have been working hard to be a voice for the voiceless. We have championed legislation to protect the unborn and protect women with dangerous or unviable pregnancies.
On Monday, the governor signed one more of these bills, Senate Bill 1503, also known as the Oklahoma Heartbeat Act.
I was proud to be the House author of the legislation in 2020 – unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we were not able to hear it.
In Oklahoma, we are committed to doing everything we can to protect life from conception. House Republicans have reaffirmed their support for the lives of the unborn through multiple pieces of legislation passed this session.
Our legislation protecting life will no doubt be challenged in court, but we have every reason to believe it will stand.
Protecting the lives of our innocent unborn babies is one of the most important things we can do.
However, the effect of these bills depends on the official decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, which is expected in June.
If the court overturns Roe v. Wade, as it appears they will, the question of when life begins will be returned to state legislatures.
In Oklahoma, a state law will trigger an immediate end to most abortions, except to save a pregnant woman's life, if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Performing an abortion would be considered a felony and punishable for between two to five years in prison.
Regardless of what the court's final opinion declares, it's my belief that life is precious because each person is made in God's image.
I am unapologetically pro-life, and my stance that an unborn baby is deserving of life will never change.
(Rep. Tammy Townley, a Republican, represents House District 48 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes portions of Carter, Murray and Garvin counties.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.