Uncle Oscar is rarely this late

Where A r [ts] Thou?
For JL: Come to think of it, I had totally forgotten about the 2021 Oscars until a good friend asked me about the Golden Globes. For the record, the Globe’s festivities aired on the 28th of February.
I realized that even with the virus dominating the shaping of cultural landscapes over the last year, there were some legitimate reasons why ‘Uncle Oscar’s annual arrival had slipped past me. I even had to look up the date for that ceremony, usually in February, now scheduled for April 25 from Los Angeles.
At the outset, this Oscar ceremony calendar omission should have been expected as I have been enjoying a break from all social and main stream media connection. Over the streaming services that I do watch, there has been no pre-Oscar hype of any kind. That may change as the official nominations will be announced on March 15th.
I know that there is a strong desire to return to normalcy, and that comes into play here. Follow me on this: An important sociological element inherent within the history of film’s highest honor, is that one must experience a movie on a big screen, with its larger-than-life stories and characters. When all those elements are combined, they contribute to Oscar’s aura, hence its panache. It is simply a part of our nearly century old movie going DNA.
The first talking feature film was in 1927 with the release of “The Jazz Singer.”
Watching a film on a smaller screen is like watching the Super Bowl played to a sparse crowd, the Masters with no fans lining Amen Corner on championship Sunday or a Broadway musical aired on tape, they are diminished in impact and to some extent, relevancy.
I do applaud the Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences, sponsors of the Oscar recognition, for the following: “In April 2020, the Academy announced that for the (upcoming) 93rd Oscars only, 'Films that had a previously planned theatrical release but are initially made available on a commercial streaming or VOD service may qualify.'”
I invite you to visit the Academy’s website for further clarification of the rule changes for this year. My hope is that these eligibility requirements will continue to be analyzed with the hope of bringing more films to the award stage from non-theatrical release sources.
Won’t it be wonderful when, once again, we can go to the movies.
Note: I did an informal survey, and between the opening of Oscar nominations on March 5th and its award night, I counted 16 other awards that are/were in the nomination/presentation cycle. Think how many tuxes and gowns need to be secured for that two-month stretch. “La La Land” probably is an apt title for what folks do beginning April 26th.
If I may: I lost a dear friend and colleague of 37 years, John Lynd, (JL), this past summer and with him, a film historian and supporter of the creative in each of us. Yet, first and foremost, he loved everything about film.
For many an “Oscar evening,” and in my recollection, we missed very few, we would talk right after the award ceremony, and well into the new night, and during our nearly one-hour conversation, (actually, I just listened, and that was “OK” with me), I always came away with a new appreciation of the art form.
I would like to think, as much of a traditionalist that JL was, he would approve of continuing to welcome new voices to these award stages. I will miss our conversations mightily, as I do him. Each Oscar season will be dedicated to his honor. Rest well, dear friend.
PS: He would never have allowed me to forget the event, and that is a sure thing, no envelope required.
Continuing: I can’t recommend NASA Television to too much; it is quickly becoming a new addition to my daily work schedule. The reminder of the importance of teamwork toward a shared vision can never be too far from our consciousness as we, together, bring this nation back to the greatness that has certainly taken a beating in the last decade.
Thankfully, not in space exploration.
Next up, the launching from the Mars surface, the Ingenuity helicopter.
EFA’s Town: I was invited to attend a local library’s zoom meeting where they featured a panel discussion of the Joe Ellis book, “Founding Brothers: The Revolutionary Generation.”
The group’s purpose is to get its members to read the book beforehand so that they can participate, and they succeeded there as there were nearly 25 in attendance.
Timing is everything, and the selection team did well on this one, as nearly every late 18th and early 19th century discussion had a 21st century counter punch, and believe me, the founding of this nation was one touch boxing match.
Those realizations certainly assisted me in keeping the recent election process in some perspective.
Entering, stage left: I am starting to follow the re-openings of performance spaces, stay tuned. Mr. Rogers and Mr. Twain will return next week.
