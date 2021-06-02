Understanding forgiveness

If we are like most people, we might have some misconceptions about what it means to forgive.
Because we do not understand forgiveness, we find it difficult to forgive.
“Let all bitterness, wrath, anger, clamor, and evil speaking be put away from you, with all malice. And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you.” (Ephesians 4:31-32)
As a Believer, we need to understand forgiveness. The Bible calls us to forgive. If God expects us to forgive others, what does real forgiveness look like?
“Brethren, if a man is overtaken in any trespass, you who are spiritual restore such a one in a spirit of gentleness, considering yourself lest you also be tempted.” (Galatians 6:1)
We need to recognize that no one is perfect. When we hate somebody, we lose our perspective about that person. Resentment, bitterness, and hurt makes us stop seeing that person for who they are and only for what they have done. We are all imperfect. We all make mistakes, and we all need forgiveness at one point or another.
“For there is not a just man on earth who does good And does not sin.” (Ecclesiastes 7:20)
It is not about getting even. This is the heart of forgiveness. Never avenge ourselves. Leave that to God, for God has said that He will repay those who deserve it.
Even if we think we deserve to retaliate, do not. Even if the hurt is deep, we may have to commit over and over again to not getting even. No matter what, we need to leave the repayment to God.
“Beloved, do not avenge yourselves, but rather give place to wrath; for it is written, “Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,” says the Lord.” (Romans 12:19)
When we respond to evil with good, we know we have released someone from the wrong they have done to us.
As long as we continue not to focus on the person who has hurt us, that person no longer controls us. If we do not release the people who have wronged us, we will resemble that person.
We need to stop focusing on the hurt and the person who hurt us and start to focus on God’s purpose for our lives. God’s purpose is greater than any problem or pain we might currently be facing.
Do not sit another day resenting others. If we have been holding on to pain caused by others, forgive them and move on to the life we were created to live!
Who in your life do you need to forgive today?
“Heavenly Father, I will not allow bitterness nor unforgiveness to be in my heart. I will take Your Words in place of that potential bitterness, and I will choose love. Your love forgave me, and I must look at others through Your eyes. You live in me and I must show it. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
