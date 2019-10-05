Pauls Valley United Fund is planning a pulled pork dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at the county fairgrounds in PV.
Donations will be sought at the door for an event that could play a big part in the future of United Fund here.
•••
A membership drive for the Pauls Valley Round Up Club is the focus of a meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 at PV's rodeo arena.
• PV Church of Christ will host a Friends and Family Day on Sunday, Oct. 13. A lunch will come right after the morning services at 10:30 a.m.
• The Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley, 308 S. Pine, hosts a monthly open mic gospel singing the third Saturday of the month starting at 6:30 p.m. The next one is Oct. 19.
•••
Pauls Valley TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets weekly at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw. Visitors are always welcome. For more, call 405-238-0068 and ask for Lorraine.
• The Weight Watchers of PV meet weekly at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
• Members of the PV Masonic Lodge #6 meet for dinner at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at the lodge, 101 Mason Lane.
• An AA meeting in Pauls Valley is now at 7:30 p.m. Thursday nights for closed Big Book at First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. The same church also hosts a closed session at 10 a.m. Saturday mornings. For more information call Sharon at 405-238-3507.
• A Narcotics Anonymous group in Wynnewood called “A Simple Way” meets at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 108 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Freddie at 580-467-4309 for more.
