Up a notch for PV market

Quality, locally grown produce is expected to take a notch up this weekend at the twice weekly Pauls Valley Farmers Market.
Now in its third season, the local market is open to the public on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at PV's train depot pavilion in the downtown area.
Set for this Saturday is a “family-friendly” gathering that includes an okra cooking demo with samples, free games for kids and the “best produce and food around.”
Oklahoma has over 40 farmers markets, including here in PV, that accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Senior Farmers Market benefits.
“By welcoming SNAP benefits, farmers markets are helping to ensure all Oklahomans has access to high-quality, locally-grown food,” said Oklahoma Nutrition Information and Education (ONIE) Project’s Community Outreach Coordinator Jade Owen.
“You can trust the food will last longer when it comes straight from the farm to your kitchen.
“This is a great way to support local farmers while enjoying a family-friendly shopping environment and activities many of the markets offer.”
The PV market is also scheduled to be open from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.
•••
The 75th annual Heritage Days Rodeo will get started at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16-17 at the PV Round Up Club Rodeo Arena.
Mutton busting is at 7 p.m. both nights, while a rodeo parade in downtown PV is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday night.
• The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Sept. 3. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
• The First Baptist Church in PV offers a weekly food pantry for emergency assistance to PV residents in need. New times are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
