Up and away, just not too far!

Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ Home Edition
I hope that you are staying close to the NASA Television website for the latest news on the Mars rover mission of Perseverance, and it’s travel companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
Due to the deadlines for my submission to the paper, by the time you have read this, Ingenuity has hopefully made its inaugural test flight from the Martian surface opening new doors of opportunity for space exploration. The Wright Brothers would have been so proud.
The NASA site has become a daily feature as I work though my office agenda, and to be honest, it has been a wonderful ‘boost’ to all of my writing projects.
Special Note: April 12th was the 60th anniversary of the first human space flight as Russian, Yuri Gagarin, safely completed a single orbit of the earth.
This @ home edition of the column is going to be moving in some different directions now that the ‘home front’ is beginning to open its doors once again to the outside world, and we get to meet together and share in some reflection over the journey we have all been through this past year.
Personally, I am stimulated about these new possibilities for creative thought and expression that will be available, so stay tuned.
It is hard not to focus at this time of the year on the Academy Awards that will be presented later this month from California.
The annual race for the top recognition in the world-wide film industry, the Oscar, is certainly in the news because of the challenges imposed on the selection process for the top prizes due to the virus.
The viewing of films for 2021 consideration was under close scrutiny and I am fairly certain that the Academy’s governing board is happy that period has come and gone and now it is up to the members to determine the winners.
What always occurs during seismic shifts like we have experienced, are new viewing habits, and along with that, must come new rules and it will be interesting to see how the powers that be work in the future to ensure that the best work is recognized, especially in light of the wide-variety of streaming services that have moved into the production side of the industry.
I am always confident that the best rises to the top, that craft, discipline and dedication are recognized toward that end.
April 25th is the date of the Oscar telecast.
Entering, stage left: A young talent that I have followed for years, Kristyn Harris, just announced over her website that she is the 2021 winner of the Wrangler Award for Best Western Album from the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, for “A Place To Land.” Please visit her site for her upcoming personal appearances schedule.
Mark Twain said this about honors: “Honor knows no statute of limitations.” [Taken from Mark Twain’s autobiography]
EFA’s town: I don’t usually spend a great deal of space on a single institution, but as it is spring and all thoughts begin, once again, to think about getting away for some much-needed relaxing time with family and friends, and favorite destinations – far away from the confines of home, I thought this was most appropriate.
I want to call your attention to the exciting news just released on the expansions that are soon to begin at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas.
From its recent news posting:
“A decade after opening, the expansion will increase the museum’s galleries, create more space for educational programming, and foster new community engagement opportunities. Today, the museum revealed plans for an expansion that will increase the size of the current facilities by 50% allowing the museum to showcase its growing collection and welcome more visitors to experience the power of art, in an inclusive environment. The expansion will add galleries, educational facilities, event spaces, a café, and new indoor and outdoor gathering spaces which means more art, outreach, programs, and events for (its) members . . . Construction will commence in early 2022 with the goal of completing construction in 2024. . . Ten years after completing the original design for the museum, Safdie Architects has returned to continue the deep integration of art, architecture, and nature that has become synonymous with Crystal Bridges.”
Enjoy ‘seeing’ you in the paper.
