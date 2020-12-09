"Up on (and around,) the housetops...

By Tim Smith
I recently picked up my 2021 office planning guide, and when I checked to see the 2020 calendar as a historical reference form, it was missing . . . the calendar went right back to – 2019?
Yes, I know, slightly tongue in cheek, but as I was jumping into this week’s visit where historically each year I normally begin to share holiday traditions, I had to take pause. Was it just a blur, a figment of my imagination – 2020 to date?
Not really sure what I can offer up this season, as public entertainments are virtual in most cases.
Maybe “tis the season” to take a drive around the community and enjoy what appears to be a renewed commitment to decorating our homes with lights and all manner of yard art. Over the next few weeks, I will hopefully bring a few more “arts and about” ideas to the table – or should I say, place a few more under the tree to be opened at a later time. Enjoy the season however it is spent.
That’s my Will (Rogers): It certainly is comforting having Will back with us each week. Some things simply don’t age . . . and now, for December 8, 1933:
“United States Cabinet members can change, but when Notre Dame changes coaches you are getting into real news. Anderson just ran into bad breaks. I bet he will go somewhere else and turn out a great team, and Elmer Layden will come there and do great, for he won’t be following Rockne. There just didn’t happen to be anybody living that could follow Rockne . . . Yours, Will Rogers.”
And speaking of The Mandalorian: Oh, we weren’t, sorry, it is just that my Star Wars nurtured 30 something children seem to be on the satellite comparing notes over their cells about the new series of adventures of the man in the non-removable helmet . . . a tradition I gather in that galaxy, far, far away.
The episodes are quite enjoyable as they are about 45 minutes in length, reminiscent of the “serials” that their grandparents grew up with in the '30s and '40s at their local cinema. Buck Rogers, Flash Gordon, Superman and the other celluloid heroes took one right to the edge and then forced a return the following week to see how they fared. Well done.
Disney + offers this most intriguing space “is still the final frontier” offering. Jon Favreau is the show’s creative “force be with me” behind the work.
Continuing with this potpourri of topics: I had a most illuminating encounter with the virtual world this past week as I shot a video clip in support of the holiday celebrations at the Chino Community Theatre, Chino, CA that I have been associated with, mostly long distance. Since 1984.
I was a member of the cast of its second stage production, and now, 200 shows later, part of their Christmas programming is having current and past members send their greetings.
Well, my Toastmasters training certainly helped as I was able to complete a two-minute message without stopping, and only one retake. What I noticed when looking at the video is how I had aged and was not the “romantic lead” I was 36 years ago. No laughing please, the camera does not lie – it is all right there, and for a few moments, time once again, seemed to slip by as it stood still within my mind’s eye.
Theater is at once a synergistical anomaly and a page yet turned.
This aging heart is not used to the experience, so this may be the last video I do – well, maybe.
S. Clause’s head elf is as busy as ever – and on his way: I must share with you his exploits as it makes me feel grounded in the holiday.
One of our sons drives for Amazon and literally makes hundreds of stops in one day, it is amazing.
What brings a smile is hearing his stories about being on roads that are virtually impassable to deliver one small box, or trying to maneuver through traffic that is a far cry from his rural Oklahoma roots.
And – he loves the challenge. Thanks, “Mr. C,” too!
On December 7 we celebrated the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. To those who served and their families, your sacrifices will never be forgotten.
God Bless America.
Upcoming: I am very excited about three tributes that will be appearing in this column, one series each during 2021, 2022 and 2023. More on them shortly.
As Willie once sang, “On the road again . . .” and this season, in different ways.
The gift, and however it’s delivered, will remember when.
