Up, up - and far away!

It was a labor of pure fascination as I checked throughout the day, and every day, to ensure that I was at the computer screen when the Ingenuity helicopter made its maiden flight from the surface of Mars. I had no sooner sent last week’s column into the paper, on that now most noteworthy Monday, April 19th, when our son came into the office to tell me that it had just taken place.
So much for monitoring – but nevertheless, the reruns of the flight brought more than a few tears. I have placed the photo of NASA’s computer print-out confirming it’s take-off, hovering and landing on my iPhone as a memento of the historic milestone.
I grew up with the space program, it’s in my DNA.
To add even more joy to the experience, they announced that they had named the location in the Mars crater where Ingenuity took flight, Wright Brothers Field. I had learned earlier, that a piece of fabric from the original 1903 Wright Flyer had been attached onto Ingenuity’s frame.
On that April date, forever linking aviation history – the first powered controlled flight on Earth now has its counterpart on another planet.
“A little library, growing every year, is an honorable part of a man’s history. It is a man’s duty to have books.” [Henry Ward Beecher]
Entering, stage left: A theater that I have featured here, and most notably, during the virus year, has recently embarked on a new in-house program that features the implementation of a PODCAST series. I know for a fact that they had been working on this for some time, and it appears that they are moving ever closer to getting it launched.
I have begun a dialogue with the artesian who is putting it all together, and as soon as more information is forthcoming, I will share it here.
Summer theater-First Theatre: I am most energized at featuring a series, running until the middle of May, that will center on theatre that historically receives little attention, and certainly that has been further compounded by virus challenges.
Summer theatres have been, and remain, a tourism and economic mainstay in communities across the nation, and even more importantly, a training ground for actors, musicians, dancers and technical and craft artisans that will drive the art form for generations to come.
During my nearly 40-year career in theater I had the pleasure of working in four different summer theatre operations over seven-summers and I hope you will enjoy some of those reflections.
They are, I believe, as relevant today as they were back in 1967 when my experience began. Wow, talk about time and space, has it really been that long? Anyway -
Visiting Uncle Oscar: How did you fare during the recent Academy Awards evening on April 25th? As always, I trust that a least one of your favorites was able to bring home the gold.
I was particularly pleased that the film whose story was set in Northwest Arkansas, “Minari,” took home the best actress in a supporting role honor. Yuh-Jung Youn won her first Oscar for the performance.
I have shared the personal connections I have with that part of the Natural State, and more importantly, they continue to be with individuals who have labored, and continue to work mightily, some for decades, to bring the film industry to that part of the country.
To now have one of film’s highest accolades, associated for all time with that area, will hopefully continue to fan the interest in bringing more work there. When coupled with the Bentonville Film Festival, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, and the team at Theatre Squared in Fayetteville, it is a special moment in Arkansas’ cultural history and its evolution.
Enjoy ‘seeing’ you in the E-paper.
Remember, there is always and opening night.
