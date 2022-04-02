By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
Throughout the legislative session, we have advocacy and awareness days to bring attention to various institutions, industries and issues that are important to the citizens of Oklahoma. This past Wednesday was AERO Oklahoma Advocacy Day, helping bring awareness to the aviation and aerospace industry.
A critical component of promoting aviation and aerospace in Oklahoma is supporting education programs that get people in the pipeline for the industry, the second largest in our state, with an annual economic impact of $44 billion.
We have numerous opportunities throughout Oklahoma through our colleges, universities and CareerTechs, but many people may not realize we also have high school programs to give students a jump-start on aviation and aerospace career, and Senate District 13 is the state’s leader in this endeavor.
Ada High School actually had the first four-year “You Can Fly” program in the state, and now other schools are adopting this hugely successful program, with about 28 high schools currently offering aviation curriculum.
Ada’s program began back in 2017, headed by my former high school English teacher, Paula Kedy, who now serves as aerospace and aviation education coordinator for the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission, and Ada Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson.
Our program is the gold standard, and on Wednesday, Ada High School was one of five through the state identified as Aviation High Schools of Excellence for their implementation of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association “You can Fly” curriculum.
I got a chance to visit with some of the students from this program, some of whom are classmates of my own kids.
I want you to know how remarkable these young people are – truly inspirational. They actually are taught to fly, and some in the program are soloing even before they can drive a car. It’s absolutely mind-boggling to me, but in a wonderful way.
These kids are poised, polite, intelligent, disciplined and confident, and were outstanding ambassadors of aviation education and for Senate District 13.
Some aspire to be commercial pilots, while others are interested in the mechanical and engineering sides of aviation. I’m confident all are headed for very successful careers and lives.
Keep in mind that the average annual salary of a worker in the aviation and aerospace industry is $73,300 – again, that’s just the average. Many salaries go much, much higher.
If you have a child who is still trying to decide what career they hope to enter as an adult, or perhaps you are considering a career change for yourself, there are many opportunities here in Oklahoma through programs in 16 high schools, four-year degrees at several colleges and universities, and certification programs through various CareerTechs that can be completed in as little as 18 months or less.
The aerospace and aviation industry is only continuing to grow in our state.
Interestingly, as part of my work through the National Conference of State Legislatures Health Care Innovation Task Force, I was invited to attend last year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where I found myself speaking to a corporate executive for a company working on drones that will serve as flying taxis, and they’re partnering with a company right here in Oklahoma.
In addition to the work by the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission in promoting aviation education programs at all levels, I want to point out the tremendous support of the tribes in our state, including the Choctaw and Chickasaw Nations for their work to fuel the aerospace industry.
What an exciting time for Oklahoma. Congratulations again to all the students, faculty and administrators who’ve made our aviation program at Ada High School such an incredible success.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
