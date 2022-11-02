Upcoming, and spiritually compelling

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
Content-Create-Connect
Est: 2006
I like to keep up with the Broadway scene, and before heading into those wacky waters, if you are planning a trip to “The Big Apple” over the long holiday season, you may want to look at obtaining tickets for that favorite production as soon as possible.
Remember, if you can’t secure tickets online before you depart, upon arrival, if you go directly to the box office on/near the day and time of your production, seats may have become available. It can change that fast.
Secondly, if you are a couple, don’t be leery of sitting as singles. Better to see apart than not at all. You can always visit during intermission.
These two storylines caught my attention for their uniqueness ‘on-paper,’ captured off the Playbill website.
High Noon: Will be in previews next spring with an opening to be announced. “Writer Eric Roth and Director Michael Arden . . . Based on Stanley Kramer’s trailblazing 1952 Academy Award-winning film High Noon is written for the stage by Academy Award winner Eric Roth and directed by Tony Award nominee Michael Arden. High Noon will become the first Western play to premiere on Broadway in over 85 years.”
Another spring of 2023 opening: The musical, New York, New York; Featuring …” John Kander (music), Fred Ebb (lyrics), Lin-Manuel Miranda (additional lyrics), David Thompson (writer), Sharon Washington (co-writer) … Director: Susan Stroman; “Loosely based on Martin Scorsese’s 1977 movie, this musical will use Jahn Kander and Fred Ebb’s songs, with new ones by Kander & Lin-Manuel Miranda, to depict a post WWII New York in recovery.”
Wynton Marsalis at Julliard: Addressing its Pre-College and MAP students (Preparatory Division Commencement): May 2022: and “From Deep Misery to Inextinguishable Joy: A Conversation” with William Edgar: Interviewed by Tim Nicholson: Found in the pages of by Faith, a quarterly magazine of the Presbyterian Church in America.
I am always searching for an affirmation on the importance of the arts and as it seems to happen, on any given day, multiple sources will suddenly materialize and fit perfectly into my current column’s development timeline.
Mr. Marsalis’ address to Julliard students can be found on YouTube and I recommend highly for all students of the arts, not simply music. His themes translate to any genre. I am always surprised by what he will say at any given time, and this particular point resonated profoundly:
“Music is a symbolic language.”
From by Faith: “Dave Brubeck said that jazz stands for freedom. Bill Evans said it was a feeling. Miles Davis famously called it social music. And George Gershwin wrote that jazz is the voice of the American soul. In his latest book, “A Supreme Love: The Music of Jazz and the Hope of the Gospel” (IVP Academic, 2022), Westminster Seminary professor William Edgar will tell you that jazz is a journey from deep misery to inextinguishable joy.
He will tell you that the weight of Christian theology and the movement of the Gospel from misery to joy were crucial elements in the formation of jazz as an American art form.
Edgar is himself, a jazz pianist and also a professor of apologetics at Westminster Theological Seminary in Philadelphia.”
Mr. Nicholson: “Tell me about the intersection of being a seminary professor and a jazz musician.”
Mr. Edgar: “It’s a happy marriage of two seemingly different worlds that actually overlap quite a bit. In theology, aesthetics has a large place, and in jazz there is a theological component at work. The two have worked very nicely together.”
And then, on jazz itself: Mr. Edgar: “So much jazz is unsophisticated in the sense that it’s not written down, and you generally don’t go to a school to learn it … It became an art form over the years because it just wouldn’t be ignored as an art form, even though it never left its popularity.”
From Mr. Rogers neighborhood: Mr. Rogers once said: “The only thing evil can’t stand is forgiveness.”
Connections made, through creative application, in our town.
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else?”
Wynton Marsalis
For EFA
t. a smith
Where ARTS Thou? is also published in the Wednesday newsstand and the weekend on-line “E”dition of the Pauls Valley Democrat: PVD – Founded 1904.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.