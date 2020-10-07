Upcoming, but first, wrapping it up!

By Tim Smith
Where A r[ts] Thou?
October already, and normally, I would ask where has the summer gone, but let’s not bring that one up this season.
The president’s positive virus testing should remind us that we must stay vigilant even as we continue to open up, getting more people back to work, and enjoying time in reimagined creative pursuits.
I have two commitments that I need to wrap up before moving forward.
I had placed on my to do list to provide a monthly book recommendation to you, borne out of the lack of performance art on our stages and partly, well, actually, just to get myself away from the computer. Still getting used to my new glasses does not help. Anyway – here goes.
First up, my ‘September’ book selection and then, some final reflections on the work of Dr. Ken Robinson.
With the weather so spectacular in North Texas, what better time to be outdoors. As this is being readied to go to press, we are getting in our first camping trip in sometime. (Note: We just returned, and we were surprisingly prepared for our two nights ‘a field.’ What that means is, we came home well rested. Back to the future.
This is prime golf weather, and for golfers out there, or non-golfers who are simply trying to understand the former, I recommend, “Two Years in St. Andrews: At Home on the 18th Hole” by George Peper, former editor in chief of Golf Magazine.
From his book: “Libby (his wife) and I had begun to wonder what our adventure had become. The cradle of golf had turned out to be a broader sort of cradle where we’d found a purer, more innocent kind of life, and our sojourn in St. Andrews had in that sense become not just a hiatus but a retreat, a chance to regenerate ourselves – a life mulligan.”
Not to mention living across the street from the most famous course in the world.
The stories emanating from their relocation will make you laugh outright, and may push you to reconsider what living near an iconic venue, one that you may have dreamed about your entire life, might not be all it is imagined . . . or could it?
I invite you to discover two additional books from Dr. Ken Robinson and remind you to watch his TED presentations. The latter are some of the most viewed in the TED library.
“The Element: How Finding Your Passion Changes Everything,” written with Lou Aronica, and “Out of Our Minds: Learning to be Creative.” The former was the first of his books that I read and his early examples of luminaries who struggled to find their element was quite literally life altering for me.
A more recent example: I had never considered writing as more than simply a passing interest, nothing could really take the place of the execution of performance art, on or in front of the stage. To realize that it is never too late to discover something new, that which makes us unique, remains a seminal period for me.
I was particularly taken with the following from “Out of Our Minds.”
“Ken Robinson addresses three vital questions: 'Why is it essential to promote creativity? - What is the problem – why do so many people think they are not creative, and What can be done about it?'”
On the drawing table: I am looking forward to another series, (actually more of an expansion of 2020’s Arts in Action salutes), during 2021 where I will be reflecting back on the 50th anniversary of my graduation from college with a degree in speech, with an emphasis in the dramatic arts, concurrently earning teacher certification in those subjects. Upon graduation, I went go on to build a theater arts program at the secondary education level, earn a master’s degree in theater and when I stopped that career emphasis, would have worked professionally on stages, and a screen or two, in 10 states.
The overall mission in 2021 is to celebrate liberal arts education, in particular, the high quality of training received in a smaller campus setting. Today, more than ever, similar institutions need support. With smaller graduate bases to call on for building endowments aiding in providing scholarships, this will serve as my thank you to all who made those career statements possible.
Jazz fans: October 5-11 is the 17th annual, and virtual 2020 edition, of the Amelia Island Jazz Festival. Inviting you to check out their website to see what is available. Festivals like this, worldwide, need to be supported in these challenging times.
Next Week: From the Smith Family’s ‘Forever Hometown’: A very happy 15th birthday, (10.15.05), and note, it’s their 15th on the 15th, (so it must be a good omen), to the Toy And Action Figure Museum in Pauls Valley. This has been a tough year, so fans and friends are encouraging them to hang in there.
We need all the superheroes we can get about now.
“The song, (and toys) remember when.”
Connections made, locally inspired, from our town – since 1/06.
See you in the local paper.
