Update on my bills

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
As the Legislature continues to hear, debate and vote on bills, I want to highlight where some bills I authored or coauthored are in the legislative process.
On Monday, April 12 the Senate unanimously approved House Bill 1015. The bill cleans up language regarding medical care reimbursement for inmates, since the current language references a fee schedule from 2007 that no longer exists.
Specifically, the bill removes exceptions to Department of Corrections' reimbursement requirements to health care providers for medical care and treatment for inmates retained in county jails.
Sen. Greg McCortney of Ada carried my bill in the Senate, and I’m thankful for his work to pass it through the chamber. The bill has now been sent to the governor for consideration.
The Senate also passed a second bill I authored, House Bill 1014. The legislation was requested by the legal division at the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The bill prohibits the attendance of students who have a communicable disease in public or private schools. It also provides that all information created, received, investigated, held, or maintained by the State Department of Health concerning any person who has participated in a public health investigation are exempt from the provisions of the Oklahoma Open Records Act.
Also approved last week by the Senate was House Bill 1902, which would allow safety plan monitors to seek medical treatment for a child in their custody.
Safety plan monitors are an agreed upon person between the parents and DHS during the course of an investigation. Currently, there is no legal authority for a safety plan monitor to seek medical treatment for the child, even for a checkup.
This was a request bill from a nurse practitioner in a child advocacy center, and I am very hopeful it will be signed by the governor.
On the House floor, I presented Senate Bill 136, which amends the State Department of Health's reporting period for activities completed pursuant to the Oklahoma Breast and Cervical Cancer Act from annually to once every 5 years beginning Oct. 1, 2021.
The health department will continue to collect this data and make it available upon request, but they will only publish said data every 5 years.
It also changes language related to the content of the report from mandatory to permissive and requires that the report on funding detail revolving funds expended. The bill passed with 96 votes and has now been sent to the governor.
We’ll hear many more bills on the floor this week, so I encourage you to reach out to my office with any questions or concerns about legislation we may be considering! I can be reached on my office phone at (405) 557-7365 or at cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov.
Thank you for the honor of serving House District 42 at the state Capitol.
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Garvin and McClain counties.)
