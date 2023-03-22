Updates from a 'neighborhood' playhouse

By Tim Smith
“Wanna play?” The management/operation production team at Chino Community Theatre, (CCT), in Chino, CA is featured quite often in this column as an example of what a group of dedicated individuals can accomplish when working together toward a shared vision.
CCT was founded in 1984.
The other evening, they gathered, via Zoom, and reviewed life within their 7th Street Theatre home over the past few months.
Here are a few of those highlights: Their season ticket sales are doing well, the main stage and children’s theater seasons are on track, and for increased audience engagement, they have initiated “Talk Backs” where audience members can ask the cast and crew questions about their production.
I am particularly interested in their exploration for using QR coding for marketing and reducing the use of the printed program, a major cost for all theatres.
They were energized by the fact that they currently have four productions at some level of rehearsal. That is creative service to the community times four. Well done.
To learn more, or to simply stay abreast of the current seasons, visit their website, or engage them over Facebook.
Don’t you just love their marketing slogan that begins the column?
For some reason, I seem to consider summer theatre programming during this time of the year, which may seem a bit odd that they do not surface during the awarding of the Tony’s, generally in June. That is probably for the best as by June, most summer theatres are up and running. Anyway –
With just a few months remaining until school is out, it really is the perfect time to put in a plug for all the CCT’s out there.
I write about this annually, encouraging you to support them as you travel – and then, let those within your circle learn all about them.
They count on that support.
A final (thankfully) Oscar footnote: I would be safe in saying that many of those who glided across that red carpet probably had their earliest professional experiences in their local summer theatres. It really is the best training ground.
I just got off my phone, where out of curiosity, I asked it to map for me the number of community theatre style operations that are located close to our home and was surprised that (19) are listed.
An important seasonal economic driver for sure.
See you at the theater, preferably a summer one. Safe travels.
