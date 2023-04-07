Updating infant safe haven laws

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
This week, the Capitol hosted 4-H Day to recognize the important role 4-H plays in encouraging agriculture education and helping students grow into hard-working adults.
A few student 4-H leaders spoke on the House floor about their appreciation for the organization, and many students took the time to visit with their legislators as well.
Shelby Lister, a homeschooled student from Stratford, joined me for lunch in honor of 4-H Day. It was wonderful to get to know her and learn more about her interests.
Thursday was our deadline to pass Senate bills through their subcommittees. However, not every bill has to pass through a subcommittee. Only bills that deal with the budget must be approved by a budget subcommittee before moving to the full House Appropriations and Budget Committee, then to the House floor.
On Monday, I presented Senate Bill 1029 to the House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Health.
The bill authorizes the trust created by the Board of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to sell certain property.
SB1029 received a unanimous vote in the subcommittee and is now eligible to be heard by the full House Appropriations and Budget Committee.
Bills that do not have a fiscal impact typically go through the House committee most relevant to the policy.
On Thursday, I passed Senate Bill 423 through the House Judiciary – Civil Committee.
The bill increases the maximum amount of transportation costs a person, attorney or licensed child-placing agency desiring to pay living and transportation expenses on behalf of a birth mother is authorized to expend from the current cap of $1,000 to $3,500.
SB423 also deals with infant safe haven laws by increasing the age at which a parent may relinquish custody of a child from 30 days old to 60 days old. Oklahoma's current infant safe haven laws allow the parent to anonymously relinquish their infant, up to 30 days old, to state custody at certain safe locations without retaliation or prosecution.
These laws, sometimes referred to as "Baby Moses laws," were first enacted in 1999 to address infant abandonment in unsafe locations, like public restrooms or trash receptacles.
Oklahoma's statutes allow the parent to relinquish the child at a police station, fire station, child protective services agency, hospital or other medical facility. The child is then taken into state custody.
It's my hope that by increasing the age to 60 days, we'll see fewer instances of neglect or violence against infants.
As always, please feel free to reach out with any questions and concerns. You can contact me at (405) 557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the honor of serving House District 42 at the State Capitol.
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents House District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes portions of Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties.)
