Upton among top ag seniors at OSU

The Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture in Stillwater has recognized 20 Seniors of Distinction for their dedication to academics, leadership, research and service.
Among them is Amanda Upton of Pauls Valley, who is studying agricultural economics.
“Our college includes a diverse group of individuals whose different strengths make our college special,” said Cynda Clary, Ferguson College of Agriculture associate dean of academic programs.
“We are proud to congratulate our outstanding seniors for their hard work and accomplishments this year.”
Mckenzie Carvalho was named the 2020 Louis and Betty Gardner Outstanding Senior. Carvalho is an agribusiness and agricultural communications major from Maxwell, California. Of the 20 Seniors of Distinction, five were also honored with the Dean’s Award of Excellence (indicated by an *).
• Levi Baker of Blanchard, agricultural economics.
• Katherine Bezner of Texline, Texas, agricultural leadership.
• Mason Blinson* of Buies Creek, North Carolina, plant and soil sciences and animal science.
• Jacob Burch-Konda* of Kingsburg, California, animal science.
• Mckenzie Carvalho* of Maxwell, California, agribusiness and agricultural communications.
• Grayson Cottrell of Fairbury, Illinois, animal science.
• Olivia Davis* of Fort Smith, Arkansas, biochemistry and molecular biology.
• Rainee DeRoin of Broken Arrow, environmental science.
• Jessica Gore of Pryor, biochemistry and molecular biology.
• Madison Gore of Seiling, natural resource ecology and management.
• Autumn Gregg of Fayetteville, Arkansas, agribusiness and animal science.
• Jerryca Haller of Imperial, California, agricultural education.
• Ty Montgomery of Coats, Kansas, biochemistry and molecular biology and animal science.
• Rachel Scott* of Georgetown, Texas, animal science.
• Jacob Sestak of Prague, agricultural economics.
• Hunter Starr of Forgan, agribusiness.
• Hunter Tolliver of Welling, biochemistry and molecular biology.
• Courtney Wiedenmann of Coal Valley, Illinois, agricultural education.
• Amanda Upton of Pauls Valley, agricultural economics.
• Allison Wilton* of Fort Sumner, New Mexico, agribusiness.
The Ferguson College of Agriculture believes in the value of hands-on education and the importance of having a well-rounded student experience.
The college’s award-winning faculty members are dedicated to developing students and are passionate about adding value to the total educational experience.
With 16 majors, a variety of study options, plus more than 60 student organizations, the college is committed to expanding minds and inspiring purpose. Learn more at agriculture.okstate.edu.
