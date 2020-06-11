While the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma’s spring 2020 term was deeply affected by the sudden emergence of COVID-19, the institution leveraged technology so that graduates could still have their achievements publicly recognized during a virtual commencement ceremony held May 22.
Among those students at the school in Chickasha were Caleb Townley of Maysville, Jeree Mitchell of Pauls Valley, Randa Hatter of Stratford and Baylee Bozarth of Wayne.
Townley earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Mitchell earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication, Hatter earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Bozarth earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a creative writing emphasis.
In addition to a highlight reel for each individual graduate, the virtual commencement program had all the features of USAO’s traditional ceremony, including an address to the class from the university president, the presentation of the Outstanding Graduate Awards for each of the university’s four academic divisions, the hooding of participants in the Mentored Research Program and the presentation of the Alumni Association’s Distinguished Graduate Award.
“While it pains me greatly that I cannot be there to shake each and every graduate’s hand as they cross the stage in Te Ata Auditorium, I am grateful that we have still found a way to honor these bright young minds,” said USAO President John Feaver.
“Our university prides itself on teaching our students to think critically and to be adaptable to changing situations, so, despite the unprecedented crisis we now find ourselves in, I know that these graduates now possess an incredible array of tools which they can put to work towards building a brighter tomorrow.”
The university awarded 71 Bachelor of Science degrees, 35 Bachelor of Arts degrees and eight Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees during the recent ceremony.
