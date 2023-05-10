USAO grads walk the stage

The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha honored more than 165 graduates from the most recent fall, spring and summer terms during the 2023 commencement ceremony held April 29.
The ceremony also marked the final event with President John Feaver officiating, as he is set to retire at the end of the calendar year.
Among those students are Tacara Corley and Jose Flores of Pauls Valley.
Corley earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Deaf Education, while Flores earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in art.
“During my long tenure at this institution, our annual commencement ceremonies have always been a highlight of each year, because it is at this time that the mission of this college is truly fulfilled,” said Feaver.
“Every student who walks across that stage has already succeeded in so many ways, and the diploma they receive today will stand as a marker of their ability, their curiosity and their devotion to knowledge for the rest of their lives.
“As I think back to all the students whose hands I have shaken on this stage, I am extremely thankful to have played some small part in the growth of so many.”
For the 2022-23 academic year, Science & Arts awarded 116 Bachelor of Science degrees, 45 Bachelor of Arts degrees and 11 Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees during commencement, including six students who received both a Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts degree.
