USAO professors dig in with scholars

Dr. Zach Simpson, professor of religion and philosophy and Ableson Chair of religious reconciliation at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha, will present an original research paper at the Institute for American Religious and Philosophical Thought (IARPT) conference in Berlin, which will be held June 12-15.
Simpson’s paper, “Individuality as seen in Western Island Narratives,” is part of a larger research project which examines how western ideas of individuality evolved, what they drew upon, and what that might mean for society today.
“This paper is basically my thinking about how we’ve taken an old ascetic ideal—living on an island, alone – and made it the ideal for individuality and independence,” said Simpson.
“I will explore two differential representations of island narratives and what they tell us about modern individuality and the struggle to solve public goods problems.
“The central dilemma I will address is the choice between competing visions of the self and its relationship to space, boundaries and utopia.”
The theme of the 2023 IARPT conference focuses on “borders and boundaries,” and welcomes scholars with an interdisciplinary and integrative look at the dynamics of these “sites of power manifested.” Of particular interest are papers that explore political, religious, ecological or analytical borders where different ideas may come into conflict.
•••
Dr. Rachel Jones, associate professor of biology and environmental science and dean of the school of science and physical education at USAO, was the featured speaker at the April meeting of the Cleveland County chapter of the Oklahoma Anthropological Society at the Sam Noble Museum of Natural History in Norman.
Her talk, “Did They or Didn’t They? The Role of Paleocology in Interpreting the Human Role in Ecosystem Change,” described how the techniques of Jones’ discipline can be used in archeological investigations to interpret patterns of humanity’s use of land.
These methods can be combined with archeological information from surveys and ethnographic sources to identify correlations between shifts in cultural practices like agriculture and fire practices to shifts in vegetation community structure.
“It was such a wonderful experience speaking to this crowd of scholars and others enthusiastic about the study of humanity and our influence on our environment,” said Jones.
“In my talk, I introduced them to the different palaeoecological techniques that I use, such as the analysis of pollen, charcoal, macrofossils and phytoliths.
I then discussed two research projects I have been working on, including the shifting fire practices in the longleaf pine savanna in the southeastern United States and the environmental reconstruction at the site of Ubediya in Israel.”
A paleoecologist, Jones studies the interactions between organisms and their environments across geologic timescales.
The discipline uses fossils and subfossils to reconstruct past ecosystems, study how they evolved and try to clarify the relationship animals have to their environment.
It requires considering the complex interactions between myriad environmental factors such as temperature, food supply and sunlight as well as the inherent incompleteness of the fossil record.
Amateur and professional archaeologists formed the Oklahoma Anthropological Society in 1952 to promote the study of the state’s past. Anyone with an interest in Oklahoma’s pre-contact and historical world is welcome to join, and each year bring new discoveries as archaeologists detail the intriguing story of the area’s human occupation.
