Many are realizing that gardening is the perfect social distancing activity. If you have gardened for years, or are just now considering it, the benefits are plentiful.
Bedding plants or annuals continue to be a garden favorite because they can provide a full season of color and interest.
They also have many uses, to name a few – temporary ground covers, hanging baskets, containers, dried flowers, cutting gardens, wildflower gardens, bedding plants, etc. The following tips will help to ensure a successful and stunning display.
• Bed Preparation – The real key to a successful planting is proper bed preparation. Remove all debris and gain control of weeds before planting.
Choose a suitable site, i.e. – sun, shade, close to a water source, and away from shallow rooted trees and shrubs which compete for water and nutrients.
Soil tests are recommended to determine proper amounts of fertilizer to apply. Often gardens need only applications of nitrogen. Amend soil by incorporating 3 to 4 inches of composted organic matter into the area; this improves soil aeration, improves drainage, encourages healthier root systems, and is easier to plant and manage. Spade or till in the organic matter at least 6 inches deep.
After planting, apply a light mulch a couple inches thick if necessary. Mulches can aid in shading out weed seed as well as moderating soil temperatures and moisture.
• Timing – In Oklahoma, planting times will vary some depending upon which part of the state you live in.
In the north central portion of the state the middle to latter part of April is the time to begin planting many of the annuals available in your garden center or nursery. Southeast residents may be a week earlier and northwest residents may be about a week later.
Remember that these planting times are based on average last frost dates. The planting of flowers like Catharanthus roseus (Annual Vinca) should be delayed until warmer weather is sure to stick around and the soil temperatures are at least 65°F or better.
Group plants that have the same cultural requirements to increase success; make sure you select those species best suited for the site i.e. sun, shade, wet, or dry (HLA-6425).
Do not place plants that thrive in cool, moist shade into a bed in full sun and little water.
In general, flowers need to be planted in drifts or clumps large enough to make a visual difference when viewed from the farthest vanishing point. Of course this may not be practical as dictated by the pocket book. But large masses of flowers are more dramatic and satisfying.
In general, small or short plants are placed in the front and tall ones in the back. However, more interest can be created by bringing some of the tall plants closer to the front and pushing short ones toward the back.
Some successful combinations for partial or light shade might include: begonia, impatiens, lobelia, wishbone flower and a touch of marigolds for sparkle; for sun you might use combinations of: blue salvia, summer snapdragon, vinca, Joseph’s coat, and use zinnia and dusty miller for sparkle.
• How Many Bedding Plants Do I Need? – Avoid overbuying or under-buying the number of bedding plants you need. All it takes is some simple arithmetic.
1) Measure the area of your garden and calculate its square footage (width x length = square feet). If the area is irregularly shaped – oval, round or long and winding – a rough estimate is good enough.
2) Use the chart below to estimate the number of plants you will need. You will probably want to get at least a few more than you will need, just in case some are damaged by weather, animals or pests.
Recommended spacing and number of plants per square feet: 6 inches – 4; 8 inches – 2.25; 10 inches –1.44; 12 inches – 1; 18 inches – .44; and 24 inches – .25.
Example: A 125 square foot garden, using plants recommended to be spaced 10 inches apart would need approximately 180 plants.
The above information is only the tip of the iceberg. For more information and ideas look for books that discuss the principles of design and color and study them, or visit your local public gardens or retail garden centers for their expertise. Oh and don’t forget, Have Fun!
Fact sheets referenced in this article and other related information may be found online at https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/. You may also contact the Garvin County OSU Extension office at 405-238-6681.
(Melissa Koesler is the Garvin County Extension director and an agriculture and 4-H educator.)
